Shatner heads toward the stars ahead of Wizard World Chicago appearance

By Associated Press
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Risk is our business," James T. Kirk once said. "That's what this starship is all about. That's why we're aboard her." More than a half-century later, the performer who breathed life into the fabled Enterprise captain is, at age 90, making that kind of risk his own business and heading toward the stars under dramatically different circumstances than his fictional counterpart. And in doing so, William Shatner is causing worlds to collide, or at least permitting parallel universes to coexist -- the utopian spacefaring vision of "Star Trek" and the evolving, increasingly commercial spot that "space" holds in the American psyche.

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

