Kansas Gas offers way for disconnected customers to restore service

By Chuck Samples
KVOE
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKansas Gas customers that are behind on their bills to the point where their service has been disconnected have a chance to get service again. Kansas Gas says customers who have exhausted all standard payment arrangement options can make a down payment to have their service restored. Customers can call the Kansas Gas Customer Contact Center at 800-794-4780, pay a quarter of the total account balance and then schedule the restoration of service. Kansas Gas will split the remaining costs into six monthly installments.

