Lyon County, KS

Lyon County home sales decline slightly from September 2020, but local market remains tight

By Chuck Samples
KVOE
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLyon County’s home sales declined slightly on a year-to-date level from last year in the latest report from the Sunflower Association of Realtors. Sunflower says there were 37 home sales in September compared to 43 a year ago and 51 this past August. However, the number of active listings for last month was 43, down from 51 in September 2020. The Lyon County market currently has about 1.2 months; worth of supply.

kvoe.com

