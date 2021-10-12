Why won’t my mother-in-law acknowledge my husband’s drinking problem?

Hello, I really need some advice. My husband and I have been married for 4 years. Our relationship is great and we really love each other but his mother since the beginning has made our relationship almost unbearable. The first couple of years she did evil mean things to get me to leave. My husband and I got pregnant very early in the relationship but right away there were issues with the pregnancy and sadly I ended up losing our daughter around 18 weeks. I went into early labor in my mother in laws garage because she refused to get off the phone with her friend and bring me to the hospital. Recently our relationship has gotten so much better but she has absolutely no boundaries. My husband and I can't celebrate our anniversary, Valentine's day, or do anything romantic because she gets jealous. I've had enough of my husband literally giving up our time just for her. He will not make her stop or do anything to help our relationship. I love this man but I don't see the two ever-changing and I'm so sick of giving him an ultimatum and nothing changes. Is there anything I can do is it just time to get out? Mind you I have mental health issues already and this situation seems to make it even worse. Please help I appreciate any advice you have. -Jane LS Doe.

28 DAYS AGO