Swimming And Athletics To Be Sole Compulsory Sports At 2026 and 2030 Commonwealth Games

Michelle is a CSUSB student-Athlete whose desire for excellence is entangled between being the best student and striving to become a professional athlete. Her daily schedule begins at 6:45 am. She is expected to be in the gym at 7:00 am for a one-hour workout and only has 50 minutes before her first classes at 8:50 am. This means that there is no room for makeup, and thus she has no privilege to live like any other female student. Since she must be a full-time student to qualify for the student-athletics scholarship, Michelle spends the rest of the day attending several other classes in which she is expected to perform with excellence by both her teachers and the CSUSB athletic department.She goes for various physical training between the classes, which comes to fulfillment on culminated Fridays and Saturdays during the actual games. The day ends at 7:00 pm, but it is not over yet because she has to nurse her injuries, deadlines for class assignments, cooking and cleaning, and many other daily chores. Attending to these noble chores might also cost her the scholarship, primarily if they affect her sleeping schedule. It means that she cannot wake up in time to attend to her daily chores. Michelle is a fictitious character but represents the plight and dilemma that most students go through.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO