CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Swimming And Athletics To Be Sole Compulsory Sports At 2026 and 2030 Commonwealth Games

By Liz Byrnes - Europe Correspondent
SwimInfo
 9 days ago

David Cumberlidge of England at the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games - Photo Courtesy: Team England. Swimming and athletics will be the only compulsory sports at the 2026 and 2030 Commonwealth Games with hosts given greater flexibility to determine the programme. According to the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF), this will...

www.swimmingworldmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Queen Elizabeth launches Commonwealth Games baton on global journey

The Queen has held her first major event at Buckingham Palace since the pandemic began, launching her Commonwealth Games 2022 baton on a global relay. Paralympic gold medallist Kadeena Cox was given the honour of taking the baton on the first leg of its 90,000-mile journey which will lead to the opening ceremony in the host city Birmingham.
WORLD
mustangnews.net

Cal Poly Athletes flock to sign with Barstool Sports

Equipped with a new policy, the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) encouraged a flood of Cal Poly athletes to sign with Barstool Sports. On June 30, the NCAA adopted a new policy surrounding name, image and likeness rules, which allowed college athletes to receive money, gifts and other items from companies. This was previously outlawed by the association.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming#Athletics#Basketball#Para#General Assembly#Cgf#T20#Beach Volleyball#Internatio
coyotechronicle.net

The plight of Student Athletes and their dilemma between education or sports

Michelle is a CSUSB student-Athlete whose desire for excellence is entangled between being the best student and striving to become a professional athlete. Her daily schedule begins at 6:45 am. She is expected to be in the gym at 7:00 am for a one-hour workout and only has 50 minutes before her first classes at 8:50 am. This means that there is no room for makeup, and thus she has no privilege to live like any other female student. Since she must be a full-time student to qualify for the student-athletics scholarship, Michelle spends the rest of the day attending several other classes in which she is expected to perform with excellence by both her teachers and the CSUSB athletic department.She goes for various physical training between the classes, which comes to fulfillment on culminated Fridays and Saturdays during the actual games. The day ends at 7:00 pm, but it is not over yet because she has to nurse her injuries, deadlines for class assignments, cooking and cleaning, and many other daily chores. Attending to these noble chores might also cost her the scholarship, primarily if they affect her sleeping schedule. It means that she cannot wake up in time to attend to her daily chores. Michelle is a fictitious character but represents the plight and dilemma that most students go through.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Guardian

The Commonwealth Games: searching for relevancy, a host and a reason to exist

It’s nine months until the start of the XXII Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, which also means it’s four years and nine months till the start of the XXIII Commonwealth Games in, well, nobody knows. The Commonwealth Games Federation was due to announce the host city for 2026 in September 2019, but the decision was postponed until 2020, and then again to 2021, and has just been pushed back again until 2022. The CGF says it expects to make an announcement in March. At the moment there’s not a single confirmed bid.
OBITUARIES
Daily Mail

Commonwealth Games are set for a huge shake-up with organisers looking to reduce costs and increase interest... meaning more than a DOZEN sports face battle to secure their future

More than a dozen sports face a battle for their Commonwealth Games future as bosses fight to preserve the event’s ‘prestige’. Following next year’s Games in Birmingham, the number of compulsory sports will be cut from 16 to just two — athletics and swimming. The total number of events — 19 in 2022 — is also set to shrink to around 15 moving forwards.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Sports
SwimInfo

What If The NIL Rule Had Been Passed Earlier? Maybe Michael Phelps In a College Suit?

What If The NIL Rule Had Been Passed Earlier? Maybe Michael Phelps In a College Suit?. The NCAA recently made an impactful change to its landscape. Passing the NIL, or Name, Image and Likeness rule, now allows student-athletes in the NCAA to profit off of their own brands, make deals with other brands, and use their name to earn money. This is a monumental decision and has already been utilized by athletes such as Carson Foster and Regan Smith. Both Foster and Smith have already signed with swimwear brands, Foster signing with Mizuno, and Smith signing with Speedo.
COLLEGE SPORTS
SwimInfo

USA Diving Announces Winter Nationals at Indiana University Bloomington

USA Diving Announces Winter Nationals at Indiana University Bloomington. USA Diving on Friday announced that it will hold the 2021 USA Diving Winter Nationals Championships in December at Indiana University Bloomington’s Counsilman Billingsley Aquatic Center. The event will run from Dec. 11-18, with competition beginning Dec. 13. The meet will...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
uscannenbergmedia.com

A Deep Dive into Club Swim and Club Sport Restrictions

After more than a year of canceled practices and tournaments due to COVID-19, USC club sports are eager to practice on campus. However, the ever-changing protocols are causing frustrations amongst players as many teams still face uncertainties in their season. Lara Prakash has more. USC Recreational Sports and Student Affairs...
TENNIS
SwimInfo

The Week That Was: Virginia-Cal Dual Meet Highlights Week in College Swimming

Cal’s men’s team beat Virginia, 168-94, in Berkley. Virginia entered as the No. 1 team in the first CSCAA women’s poll. The Cal men are ranked second. The Walsh sisters got off to a quick starter, teaming with Alexis Wenger and Kate Douglass to win the medley relay in 1:34.65. Gretchen Walsh won the 100 back in 51.15 seconds and outkicked Isabel Ivey for the win in the 100 freestyle in 48.02. Alex Walsh was first in the 200 butterfly (1:55.07), then claimed the 200 backstroke in 1:53.47.
SWIMMING & SURFING
SwimInfo

Tatjana Schoenmaker Discusses Olympic Title and World Record On Inside With Brett Hawke Podcast

Tatjana Schoenmaker Discusses Olympic Title and World Record On Inside With Brett Hawke Podcast. One of the top feel-good stories from last summer’s Olympic Games in Tokyo was the gold-medal performance by South African Tatjana Schoenmaker in the 200-meter breaststroke. En route to the gold medal, the 24-year-old Schoenmaker established a world record and became the first woman in history to crack the 2:19 barrier.
SPORTS
SwimInfo

The Pride of Being a Student-Athlete: Swimmer Edition

The Pride of Being a Student-Athlete: Swimmer Edition. The United States’ collegiate programs funnel swimmers to both the National Team and Olympic Team. Forty-nine of the 53 athletes that were on the Tokyo Olympic roster competed with some type of college affiliation, whether having raced for a collegiate program or announced their commitment to a program. Three of the remaining four were too young to be part of a collegiate program and had not committed to a college when the team was selected. Michael Andrew, who turned professional at 14, did not attend college.
COLLEGE SPORTS
SwimInfo

Great Races: The Olympic Showdown Of Matt Biondi and Tom Jager in Inaugural 50 Freestyle (Video)

Great Races: The Olympic Showdown Of Matt Biondi and Tom Jager in Inaugural 50 Freestyle. There is something special about being identified as the fastest person on the planet in a specific endeavor. Usain Bolt, the Jamaican track legend, holds the distinction on land. In the water, the honor currently belongs to Brazilian Cesar Cielo, although American standout Caeleb Dressel is chasing.
SWIMMING & SURFING
odaconline.com

ODAC Athletes of the Week | Field Hockey, Soccer, Swimming, Volleyball

FOREST, Va. --- Swimming opened its schedule during week six with the ODAC Relays signaling a start to the campaign. Fall sports are roughly halfway through their league slates as standings start to take shape with ODAC postseason play just a few weeks away. Those earning ODAC Athlete of the Week awards for Monday, October 11, include (pictured from left): Bhayle Kearns from Lynchburg men's soccer, Elizabeth McGee from Shenandoah women's soccer, Abigail Mahoney from Virginia Wesleyan volleyball, Kelsey Jones from Shenandoah field hockey, Sophia Rollo from Washington and Lee women's swimming, and Xavier Williams from Roanoke men's swimming.
SOCCER
SwimInfo

Auburn Secures Verbal Pledge From Junior National Qualifier Morgan Carteaux for 2023-24

NEW COMMIT: Junior National qualifier Morgan Carteaux of Brentwood, Tennessee, has given Auburn University its first public verbal commitment for the fall of 2023. She will not be the only college athlete in her family: Her brother, Cole, is on Duke’s football team; her sister, Ashton, is a cheerleader at Alabama; and her mom swam at the College of Charleston.
BRENTWOOD, TN
SwimInfo

Kentucky Women Defeat Ohio as Wildcats Celebrate SEC Championship

Kentucky Women Defeat Ohio as Wildcats Celebrate SEC Championship. A night full of celebration was capped off by the No. 12 University of Kentucky women’s swimming and diving team posting a 190-102 victory over Ohio on Friday at the Lancaster Aquatic Center. Prior to the start of the meet, the...
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy