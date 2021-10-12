CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

A Nobel Prize for a revolution in economics

By Greg Rosalsky
Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sure, winning the Nobel Prize in economics may be one of the crowning achievements of David Card's storied career. And, yeah, he gets to split more than a million dollars with the two other winners of the 2021 prize, Joshua Angrist and Guido Imbens. But that's just the cake. There's also the icing. David Card teaches at UC Berkeley, so for him becoming a Nobel laureate comes with an extra perk: free parking for life. Seriously.

www.ctpublic.org

Comments / 0

Related
Columbus Dispatch

Columbus native, Oberlin grad Joshua Angrist shares Nobel prize for economics

A Columbus native and Oberlin graduate has won the Nobel prize for economics for his work studying issues that can't rely on traditional scientific methods. Joshua Angrist from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology along with with Dutch-born Guido Imbens from Stanford University earned the honor for their framework for studying issues that can't rely on traditional scientific methods.
OBERLIN, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abhijit Banerjee
Person
Guido Imbens
Person
Michael Kremer
Person
Fidel Castro
Person
Esther Duflo
Reuters

Oops, this Trump-appointed judge actually is not retiring

(Reuters) - For a few moments on Wednesday, court observers were abuzz over the apparent and unusual retirement of a Trump-era appointee to the U.S. Court of Federal Claims after less than a year on the bench. Stephen Schwartz, however, is not retiring. That declaration comes from his Washington, D.C.-based...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

American among six tortured, shot and burned in massacre at Costa Rica cattle and coffee farm

An American cattle and coffee farmer found dead with his five farm hands at a ranch in Costa Rica had been trying to sell his property to return to the United States and be closer to family.Stephen Paul Sandusky, 61, was a United States citizen and Costa Rica resident, according to the US Embassy in the Central American country.The former Florida resident retired to a farm in Llano Bonito de Buenos Aires de Puntarenas, about 40km north of the country’s southern border with Panama.He listed the property for $1.8m in 2019 to return to the US, but the Covid pandemic...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nobel Prize#Economics#Nobel Laureates#Uc Berkeley
deseret.com

Some people might be genetically resistant to COVID-19, new study says

Can you be genetically resistant to the novel coronavirus? A new paper suggests it is possible people might have the power to fight off COVID-19 because of their genetics. Researchers said in the paper — published in the medical journal Nature Immunology — there might be people who are resistant to the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes COVID-19.
SCIENCE
Connecticut Public

Climate change is bad for your health. And plans to boost economies may make it worse

It may seem obvious: Heat kills. Wildfires burn. Flooding drowns. But the sprawling health effects of a rapidly warming world can also be subtle. Heat sparks violence and disrupts sleep. Wildfire smoke can trigger respiratory events thousands of miles away. Flooding can increase rates of suicide and mental health problems. Warmer winters expand the range of disease-carrying mosquitoes and ticks.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Cuba
The Free Press - TFP

Judge Rules University Can Continue To Admit Students Through A ‘Race-Conscious Admissions Program’

The University of North Carolina can continue using its “race-conscious admissions program,” a federal judge in the state ruled Monday. The nonprofit organization Students for Fair Admissions (SFFA), founded by conservative anti-affirmative action activist Edward Blum, said it would appeal the judge’s ruling that the University of North Carolina (UNC) did not discriminate against white and Asian American applicants through its admissions process, which is supposed to promote diversity, Reuters reported.
UNIVERSITY, FL
Connecticut Public

As shipping woes drag on, businesses search for alternatives

Delays for container ships at the nation's ports are forcing companies to come up with workarounds. Despite the poor reliability, shipping companies are making record profits. Jackie Northam is NPR's International Affairs Correspondent. She is a veteran journalist who has spent three decades reporting on conflict, geopolitics, and life across the globe - from the mountains of Afghanistan and the desert sands of Saudi Arabia, to the gritty prison camp at Guantanamo Bay and the pristine beauty of the Arctic.
INDUSTRY
AFP

New Zealand to make banks report climate impact

New Zealand passed a law Thursday forcing banks to reveal the impact of their investments on climate change, describing it as a world-first move to make the financial sector's environmental record more transparent. Climate Change Minister James Shaw said the law meant banks, insurance companies and investment firms would make mandatory disclosures about their portfolios' global warming record from next year.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Native American Artist Teaching Northwestern Students To Build Birch Bark Canoes To Show Importance Of Working Together

CHICAGO (CBS) — There are only a few people left in the U.S. who know the Native American skill of building birch bark canoes. One of them is currently an artist in residence at Northwestern University—teaching students his skills and reviving a tradition that’s spanned three millennia. Morning Insider Tim McNicholas reports his lesson goes far beyond canoe building. When Wayne Valliere was just a boy, he learned about the identity and history of his Ojibwe tribe. “My native name is Mino-giizhig. It means good sky,” he said. “I’ll say it like our elders, say it: by knowing where you’ve been, you’ll have a...
CHICAGO, IL
ScienceAlert

Over 99.9% of Studies Agree: Humans Have Caused Climate Change on Earth

If you're wondering just how much scientific consensus there is that humans have caused the climate of our planet to change, we can now put a number on it: 99.9 percent. That doesn't leave much room for doubt. To get to that figure, researchers looked in detail at a total of 3,000 peer-reviewed studies randomly selected from a list of 88,125 climate related papers published since 2012, finding that just four of them expressed any doubt that human activity is leading to shifts in Earth's climate. The last time a similar study was done, looking at papers published between 1991 and 2012,...
SCIENCE
The Independent

Iran awards scientific prize to 2 US-based physicists

Iran on Thursday awarded a prestigious prize in the study of science and technology to two physicists based in the United States.Harvard University physics professor Cumrun Vafa received The Mustafa Prize in the field of “All Areas of Science and Technology.” Vafa is an Iranian-American.The award, he said, reminds him "that there is no border for science and technology and they belong to all human beings.”He donated his award to an Iranian science foundation.A quantum professor at Princeton University Bangladesh-born M. Zahid Hasan, received the prize, too.Three other scientists, Lebanon's Mohamed H. Sayegh, Pakistan's Muhammad Iqbal Choudhary and Morocco's Yahya Tayalati also won awards. Each of the five won $500,000. They were selected from more than 500 entrants.It was the fourth award ceremony for the biennial prize since 2015. Iran launched the prize as part of its goal to become a regional scientific powerhouse.The award comes against the backdrop of U.S. sanctions on Tehran and Iran’s unraveling nuclear deal with world powers.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
949
Followers
3K+
Post
180K+
Views
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy