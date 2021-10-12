CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accor celebrates 30 years in the Pacific

Cover picture for the articleAccor, the largest hotel operator in the Pacific, is celebrating its 30th anniversary in the region with 30 new hotel openings expected over the next few years. Accor’s story in the region began in 1991, when it opened Novotel Sydney on Darling Harbour. Accor has since grown to be the largest hotel operator in the Pacific region with almost 400 hotels, resorts and apartments… and more than 30 new openings in the pipeline.

