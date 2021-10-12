Accor celebrates 30 years in the Pacific

Like other locales hard-hit by the events of the past 18 months, the Dominican Republic is focusing on rebuilding and recovering. The summer travel season may be behind us and we have headed into cooler months, but that doesn’t mean travel has to slow down. In fact, destinations in the Caribbean are very attractive all year round due to their warm weather and turquoise blue beaches. In this post we look at how, with the help of Expedia Group Media Solutions, the Dominican Republic continues to entice travelers no matter the season.

TRAVEL ・ 12 HOURS AGO