CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Living Local Trend Takes Off as Travellers Rediscover Closer-To-Home Destinations, New Global Hotel Alliance Data Reveals

hospitalitynet.org
 9 days ago

Dubai - The ‘living local’ trend has gained strong momentum in 2021, with travellers igniting their passion for rediscovering closer-to-home destinations and experiences, according to new data by Global Hotel Alliance (GHA), operator of the world’s largest loyalty programme for independent hotel brands, GHA DISCOVERY, featuring more than 500 hotels across 35 brands in 85 countries.

www.hospitalitynet.org

Comments / 0

Related
siouxlandproud.com

Travel bookings surge as U.K. takes S. Africa off red list

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South African travel agencies report a surge in reservations for travel to and from Britain on Friday ahead of the country being removed from the U.K.’s COVID-19 red list next week. Some companies said they were being overwhelmed by the number of people looking to travel since...
WORLD
Fortune

Americans opt to stick closer to home as the pandemic disrupts holiday travel plans

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. The Delta variant-fueled wave of the coronavirus seems to have left its mark on would-be U.S. travelers. Despite half of the nation now being vaccinated and data showing sky-high infection rates starting to fall, the “rabid demand for travel” seems to be dissipating, according to market research firm Destination Analysts. The group has been surveying around 1,200 Americans about travel throughout pandemic.
TRAVEL
TravelPulse

New Travel Trends Emerge for Insurance Buyers

Travel has definitely made a comeback this year, but research continues to show that conditions are still far from normal. In fact, a picture of what the "new normal" may look like becomes clearer now that the industry has transitioned from the peak summer season to fall. One trend that...
TRAVEL
hospitalitynet.org

St. Regis Hotels & Resorts Plans to Double Its Global Resort Portfolio Over the Next Five Years by Debuting in the World’s Most Glamorous Destinations

Solidifying St. Regis Hotels & Resorts’ position as a leader in luxury, the iconic brand expects to expand its existing portfolio of 15 curated resorts with plans to debut eleven new enchanted escapes by 2025 in some of the world’s most coveted leisure destinations, including locales most desired by the next generation of luxury travelers within the Caribbean, North America, North Africa, Middle East and Asia Pacific. St. Regis has 49 open hotels and resorts today, with 29 hotels and resorts in its pipeline, representing expected growth of nearly 60 percent over the next five years in both urban and leisure destination.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hotels#Global Hotel Alliance#Alliance Data#Gha
executivetraveller.com

NSW scraps hotel and home quarantine for overseas travellers

Fully-vaccinated Australians returning home from overseas will no longer need to enter quarantine in Sydney from November 1 as NSW becomes the first Australian state to drop mandatory quarantine. "Hotel quarantine and home quarantine are a thing of the past" declared NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet at a press conference this...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Grant Shapps: It is ‘imperative’ that aviation recovers in 2022

It is “imperative” that the aviation sector recovers from the coronavirus pandemic in 2022, according to Transport Secretary Grant Shapps The Cabinet Minister acknowledged that “Covid is far from over”, and stated that the presence of variants of the virus in a number of countries “remains a concern”.But he insisted that “considerable progress” has been made this year, and described the recent relaxation of the UK’s travel rules as “a clear sign that we are well on the way to recovery”.It's time to look forward to rebooting tourism and tradeTransport Secretary Grant ShappsSpeaking at the Airport Operators Association’s annual conference,...
LIFESTYLE
TravelPulse

Amadeus Research Reveals New Trends for Thanksgiving Travel

It's clear that travelers are itching to hit the road. Research suggests that many people are looking to travel during the holidays but that concerns remain about COVID-19. Forty-three percent of respondents to a recent Amadeus Rebuild Traveler Survey said that they are still concerned about the risk of catching COVID while traveling; however, 73 percent are eager to travel and hoping to do so in the next year.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel Restrictions
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
International Travel
Country
India
Place
Dubai
Country
Germany
Country
Thailand
Country
Singapore
Country
United Arab Emirates
Country
China
TravelPulse

St. Regis Adding New Resorts in Popular Travel Destinations

St. Regis Hotels & Resorts announced plans to debut eleven new resorts by 2025 in some of the world’s most coveted leisure destinations. With 49 open hotels and resorts and 29 more in the St. Regis pipeline, the hospitality company expects to open properties within the Caribbean, North America, North Africa, Middle East and the Asia Pacific.
SAINT REGIS, MT
hospitalitynet.org

UK hotel trading ‘unlikely to return to pre-pandemic levels by end of 2022’

Trading at UK hotels is not expected to return to pre-pandemic levels by the end of 2022 despite encouraging signs for hoteliers. UK hotel trading performance is set to improve next year as demand continues to return after Covid caused the most volatile trading period, according to research from PwC.
BUSINESS
hospitalitynet.org

77% of travelers want to travel in the next year, with Europe reigning as top destination, according to new traveler research commissioned by Amadeus

The research is welcome news for the travel industry, with 50% of travelers expecting to take a flight for business later this year. The global study of nine markets provides insight on traveler attitudes and sentiment around restrictions, digital health data and sustainable travel. The survey of 9,074 consumers across...
TRAVEL
hospitalitynet.org

Statement from the Global Business Travel Association

Last week, the Biden Administration announced its new travel policy that beginning November 8 foreign national air travelers can enter the United States with the requirement that they be fully vaccinated and provide proof of their vaccination status to fly to the U.S. Fully vaccinated travelers will continue to be required to show a pre-departure negative test taken within three days of travel prior to boarding. This announcement and date apply to both international air travel and travel across the land borders with Mexico and Canada.
TRAVEL
TravelPulse

New Global Travel Advisor Recognition Program Launches

A new travel advisor recognition program has launched today, October 19, called The 1000, the only community of verified, top-producing travel advisors from around the globe. Industry leaders Tim Morgan, formerly from Virtuoso, and Jeff Sirota, formerly from Small Luxury Hotels of the World, co-founded The 1000 to solve the lack of relevant recognition, rewards and networking opportunities for travel advisors.
TRAVEL
hospitalitynet.org

Brazil Hotels Recovering ADR Much Faster Than Occupancy

After a difficult winter, Brazil’s hotel occupancy is once again on the rise, reaching 44% in August 2021, or about 74% of the 2019 comparable. While occupancy recovery has been slow, the country’s rebound in average daily rate (ADR) has been strong, with monthly rates even exceeding 2019 levels earlier this year. August ADR reached BRL295.05, which was just 3.4% below 2019, as shifts in demand and supply have helped drive impressive ADR performance.
WORLD
hospitalitynet.org

DoubleTree by Hilton Welcomes New Full-Service Hotel in the Heart of Aerospace Valley

Located in the high desert community of Palmdale, DoubleTree by Hilton welcomes the first full-service hotel brand to the market. With rich agricultural roots and unique aviation history, DoubleTree by Hilton Palmdale will feature 134 guest rooms, including corner rooms and suites with sweeping views of the surrounding mountains and local area.
LIFESTYLE
hospitalitynet.org

8 of the top trending destinations for travelers to explore in 2022

Forget the days of dreaming of trips and holidays abroad, 2022 is looking like an optimistic and extraordinary year for travel. Booking.com’s annual Travel Predictions research* found that nearly two thirds (63%) of travelers say they need to make up for lost vacation time from the pandemic. In addition, nearly half (47%) of travelers would rather go somewhere most people haven’t heard but have to keep it a secret, instead of a well-known destination that they can tell people about in 2022. To help inspire travelers to find their own hidden gems as travel makes its triumphant return, Booking.com has delved into global booking trends** to share the 8 of the top trending destinations for travelers to explore in 2022. From urban cities and mountain resorts to seaside escapes and destinations rich with culture and history, there’s a destination for everyone to plan an unforgettable trip in 2022.
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy