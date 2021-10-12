Study Hotels’ Next Move - The Study At Johns Hopkins

Study Hotels will continue its growth into top-tier university markets with its fourth property, The Study at Johns Hopkins. The plan for adaptive reuse will completely transform the existing Blackstone Apartments on the corner of 33rd and North Charles Streets. The 115-room hotel will feature reconfigured, deluxe room accommodations and new inspired public spaces filled with an abundance of natural light. Located at the main gate of Johns Hopkins University's Homewood Campus, and as part of the revitalized Charles Village corridor, guests will feel immersed in both campus life and the surrounding community, able to enjoy all that Johns Hopkins University and Baltimore have to offer the moment they leave the hotel.