Aurora, IL

October 12, 2021

The Voice
The Voice
 9 days ago

Carousel VeteransFox Valley Breakfast Club Herschel Luckinbill Veteran of the MonthJohn MontesanoRichard BeeVeteran of the month. Richard Bee survived horrific war scenes in U.S. Army. By John Montesano The Fox Valley Breakfast Club Herschel Luckinbill Veteran of the Month for October 2021 is Richard Bee. Rich was born October 15,...

thevoice.us

The Voice

Dunham Foundation

AURORA, IL
The Voice

Custodial workers appreciated in Aurora

October 2 was National Custodial Workers Appreciation Day, and Aurora mayor Richard C. Irvin surprised custodial engineers in the State’s second-largest city with awards and gifts. “You are the people who help to move Aurora forward,” said mayor Irvin to the group of custodians who gathered for what they thought...
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Plan-o Bologna Sandwich

Community GovernmentPlan-o Bologna SandwichPlanoSandwich. Bologna, Illinois Becomes Reality! The City and Chamber of Plano and Sandwich join together to bring to life the joke about “Plan-o Bologna Sandwich”. The goal is to raise funds, awareness and collect items for communities’ food pantries! The Plano-Bologna-Sandwich (PBS0 Day committee is excited to announce it has selected...
SANDWICH, IL
The Voice

Veterans can help veterans through a training program

To further provide services for Aurora area Veterans, Roosevelt-Aurora American Legion Post #84 (Post 84) is a partner with Illinois Joining Forces (IJF) and the Dunham Foundation along with the Kane County Veterans Assistance Commission (VAC) and other area stakeholders to offer free veteran peer supporter training to Aurora area veterans to serve fellow veterans. Post 84 with JIF are recruiting veterans to be professionally trained as community veteran peer supporters.
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Custodians

AURORA, IL
The Voice

Donald Craven

Commentary Government OpinionDonald CravenIllinois Press Association. By Donald Craven Legislation making virtual meetings of public bodies acceptable for any reason should be defeated. Every city council or school board has issues large and small that have an impact on the lives of the constituents it serves. Should residents be allowed to have chickens within city limits?...
POLITICS
The Voice

Reader’s Voice: Civil liberties, not the mandates

Truth is vitally important to Christians such as I am (Proverbs 23:23; John 14:6), and I am adamantly convinced that our political leaders are exaggerating where we are (and have been) with this COVID-19 pandemic. It may be cynical of me to say, but many of them seem to be taking advantage of the situation in order to use it to their own political advantage(s). The media, academia, medical establishments, and corporate America have fallen in line with the narrative.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Voice

Robert Moga

Community ObituariesObituaryreader's commentaryRobert Moga. Reader’s Commentary: Son’s memoriam to Robert R. Moga. By Steven MogaAurora, Ill. Sooner or later, our bodies betray us all. We never know when we will take our last breaths. For my father Robert R. Moga, that moment came on the morning of September 16, almost four weeks after suffering a heart attack. In 89-plus years he lived...
OBITUARIES
The Voice

Big Woods Walk: Ghosts of Aurora pioneers portrayed

Ghosts of Aurora settlers came alive Saturday, Oct. 16, at Aurora’s Big Woods Cemetery Walk. Aurora-based Big Woods School Foundation, a nonprofit, staged the first-ever walk at the Cemetery on Eola Road near Butterfield Road. The Walk was to raise funds for restoration of adjacent Big Woods Elementary School, a one-room schoolhouse that served students from 1918 to 1963. A 2020 walk was canceled due to rain.
AURORA, IL
The Voice

American Legion Riders Baked Potato Lunch Oct. 30

The American Legion Riders Post #181 from Sandwich is sponsoring a Baked Potato Lunch Saturday, Oct. 30 at the Sandwich VFW, 713 S. Main Street. Serving times are from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for dine in/carry out. Donations are $8 for a baked potato topped with your favorite toppings and dessert. Donations will provide new uniforms for the Sandwich American Legion Color Guard.
SANDWICH, IL
The Voice

A Focus on History: October 21 through October 27

Approximately 100,000 demonstrators, including radicals, liberals, black nationalists, hippies, professors, women’s groups, and war veterans, rally at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. and march on the Pentagon to protest the Vietnam War. – 1967. October 22. In a televised speech of extraordinary gravity, U.S. president John F. Kennedy announces...
POLITICS
The Voice

Kelly Rhodes

AURORA, IL
The Voice

Cathy Park Hong

EventsAurora Public Library DistrictCathy Park HongKrista DanisRacism. Minor Feelings author will discuss racism on Aurora Public Library District Zoom. The Aurora Public Library District (APLD) is proud to be a partner with many Chicago area libraries to welcome poet and essayist Cathy Park Hong, to the Aurora community at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4. Cathy Park Hong is the poetry editor of the New Republic and is a full...
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Federal court sets rules on legislative redistricting

A three-judge federal court panel in Chicago ruled Tuesday this week that the legislative redistricting plan that governor JB Pritzker signed into law in June – before official 2020 U.S. Census numbers were available – was unconstitutional because the population variances among districts violated the “one-person, one-vote” doctrine. But the...
CHICAGO, IL
The Voice

Conclusions reached: Difference between lies, truth

The Chas is not a Republican (nor a Democrat, for that matter). He is not a worshiper of Donald J. Trump. He is not a fan of Fox News or any right-wing radio talk show. He is not a reader of conservative blogs. He is not a member of the...
HEALTH
The Voice

Events fill Oswego Senior Center

The Oswego Senior Center will be host to many events for seniors. The Free Annual Medicare Forum will be held 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 27 at the Oswego Fire Department Community Room, 3511 Woolley Road, Oswego. Annual Medicare Forum is a must attend for anyone new to Medicare and current beneficiaries for review. Our expert panel will present Supplement & Advantage Plans, 2022 Medicare Updates, Post Hospital Stay/Medicare, Veterans Benefits/Medicare, and Immunizations/Medicare. Medicare Forum is hosted by Oswego Senior Center and Senior Services Associates. The Forum will be presented Virtually through Zoom. Advance Registration is required for in-person and virtual invitation. Call Oswego Senior Center at 630-554-5602 or Senior Services Associates at 630-553-5777.
OSWEGO, IL
The Voice

Big Woods Walk

AURORA, IL
The Voice

Ask Grandpa: Reaction offered to Grandpa’s death

Editor’s note: Here is the second week of the Ask Grandpa column without Grandpa since the death of conductor of this column. Last week we ran several items which did not make it in the previous 503 columns by the person who requested to keep an identity from public view. The following communication was received from a subscriber and a reader of Ask Grandpa. Following that person’s letter we have selected a partial previous October column to be included this week.
NAPERVILLE, IL
The Voice

Kelly Rhodes seeks food justice, Just Food Initiative of the Fox Valley

Kelly Rhodes of Aurora is the newest devotee of food justice to join the leadership team of The Just Food Initiative of the Fox Valley. Rhodes comes with more than two decades of experience in the corporate travel industry. Working for a Fortune 100 company, she planned events on a global scale, traveled extensively and enjoyed learning about, and experiencing, many different cultures.
AURORA, IL
The Voice

The Voice

Aurora, IL
