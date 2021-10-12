October 12, 2021

Truth is vitally important to Christians such as I am (Proverbs 23:23; John 14:6), and I am adamantly convinced that our political leaders are exaggerating where we are (and have been) with this COVID-19 pandemic. It may be cynical of me to say, but many of them seem to be taking advantage of the situation in order to use it to their own political advantage(s). The media, academia, medical establishments, and corporate America have fallen in line with the narrative.

