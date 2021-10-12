CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Get the candy bowl ready. Dr. Fauci says Halloween is a go this year

By Jaclyn Diaz
Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's time to get those costumes and bowls of candy ready — Halloween is just around the corner. And unlike last year, trick-or-treating can go ahead this season — that's according to the nation's top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci. "I think that, particularly if you're vaccinated, you can...

Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

