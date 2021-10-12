Study Hotels Expands to Chicago

Adia Sykes, museum manager for 21C Chicago joins Dane Neal “On The Road”. Hear as Adia talks about the unique vision and concept for 21C and the newest member of the multi – city group, right here in Chicago. Listen as Adia talks about the way the art is built into the hotel for guests and the public as well, being open 24 hours and with free admission. Adia shares the art and exhibits that with artists, themes and topics are conversation starters in important ways. Adia fills us in on the incredible artists and the different experiences available at the hotel, which has almost 300 rooms, many corner suites, spa and all the amenities you would hope for in a high end hotel. Located on right off Michigan Avenue 21C is centrally located for easy access to many great Chicago attractions and destinations. See what’s happening with the artists at 21C and explore the hotel by checking out https://www.21cmuseumhotels.com/chicago.

