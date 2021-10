Paul Merson believes that he has his addictions to alcohol and cocaine under control, but gambling still has him in its grip. Last year he lost all the money he’d saved for a house deposit – he lives in a modest rented property with his wife and young children, having previously gambled away his more than £7 million fortune. At that point he stopped placing bets. But the next one, he fears, is just around the corner.

GAMBLING ・ 9 DAYS AGO