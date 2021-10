Thousands of UK firms will not survive the winter unless the government urgently expands a support package aimed at tackling soaring energy prices, ministers have been warned.The Treasury is currently considering a bid from the business secretary, Kwasi Kwarteng, for financial aid to help large firms, with particular focus on energy-intensive industries like chemicals, steel and ceramics.But smaller businesses and leaders from other sectors say they too need help to cope with unprecedented spike in gas and electricity prices.The situation facing small and medium-sized firms in particular is "becoming dire", thanks to supply chain disruption, labour shortages, price rises,...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 8 DAYS AGO