CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

Space dust: A novel cure for a lunar lander killer

By Greg Nichols
ZDNet
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLanding a spacecraft on the lunar surface is tricky. As any engineer can tell you, dust doesn't help. A regolith, billions of grains of crushed rock are kicked up during a rocket-assisted landing, a huge impediment to creating reliable, reusable landers. Dust is also a notorious killer of robots, which is a critical issue for the future of space exploration and commercialization. Compounding the problem, commercial missions currently in the conceptual phase are more sophisticated than previous lunar missions, and the size of the lunar landers and the power of their engines has grown. That's only going to make the problem of space dust, which can rip through the sheathing and clog engines and instruments, that much worse.

www.zdnet.com

Comments / 0

Related
Audacy

LISTEN: NASA releases audio recorded on Mars

After years of exploring the dusty Red Planet, NASA has widely disseminated photos and video footage capturing Mars’ desert-like terrain. Now, to go with the visuals, we can listen to what the planet sounds like as well. NASA’s latest mission on Mars with the Perseverance rover has recorded nearly five...
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Nasa releases incredible audio captured by its Perseverance rover on Mars

Nasa’s Perseverance rover has recorded five hours of sounds from Mars and scientists said it made them feel as if they were “right there on the surface.”The rover now has the unique distinction of becoming the first spacecraft to record the sounds of the Red Planet through dedicated microphones, according to a press release issued by the space agency on Monday.“Sound on Mars carries much farther than we thought. It shows you just how important it is to do field science,” said Nina Lanza, a SuperCam scientist working with mic data at the Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL) in...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Space.com

Failed Russian spy satellite falls to Earth in brilliant fireball (video)

A failed Russian spy satellite crashed back to Earth early this morning (Oct. 20), burning up in a brilliant fireball spotted by many observers in the American Midwest. The American Meteor Society (AMS) has so far received more than 80 reports about the fiery display, from people as far south as Tennessee and as far north as Michigan. The AMS has posted dramatic imagery captured by some of these observers, including a 27-second video from skywatcher Chris Johnson that shows the meteor blazing a trail through the skies above Fort Gratiot Township, Michigan.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

International Space Station forced into emergency procedures after Russian module suddenly blasts it out of orbit

The International Space Station was moved out of orbit after a Russian spacecraft unexpectedly fired its thrusters on Friday.“During the Soyuz MS-18 engines testing, the station’s orientation was impacted. As a result, the International Space Station orientation was temporarily changed”, Roscosmos said in a statement.“The station’s orientation was swiftly recovered due to the actions of the ISS Russian Segment Chief Operating Control Group specialists. The station and the crew are in no danger.”The Soyuz module had been docked to the ISS since April when Russian astronaut Oleg Novitsky performed the test, theNew York Times reported. When the test was...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Other Space#Lunar Lander#Space Exploration#Space Travel#Lunar Water#Masten Space Systems#Zdnet#Honeybee Robotics#Texas A M University
AFP

Samples from China mission show Moon 'active' more recently than thought

The first lunar rocks brought back to Earth in decades show the Moon was volcanically active more recently than previously thought, Chinese scientists said Tuesday. Previous moon rocks brought back by US and Soviet missions showed evidence of lunar activity up to 2.8 billion years ago, but left a gap in scientists' knowledge about the more recent history of Earth's natural satellite as they were from older parts of the lunar surface.
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

Senate directs NASA to choose another company to build a lunar lander: report

The United States Senate's largest committee wants NASA to choose a second company to build its new moon lander. In April of this year, NASA announced that SpaceX alone had won the contract to build the agency's next moon lander for its Artemis program, which aims to return humans to the moon's surface by 2024 and create a sustainable human presence on our nearby satellite. This came as a surprise as many expected the agency to choose two of the three companies vying for the contract to keep them competitive and to have a backup built.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Mars
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
earth.com

A quadrillion tons of diamonds are beneath Earth's surface

Today’s Video of the Day from the American Chemical Society describes how seismic waves were used to locate trillions of tons of diamonds deep below Earth’s surface. Scientists at MIT estimate that a quadrillion tons of diamonds are located about 100 miles deep in the Earth. This figure, which is one thousand times more than one trillion, is mind boggling.
EARTH SCIENCE
nintendoeverything.com

Space Moth: Lunar Edition receives November release date

Space Moth: Lunar Edition now has a final release date on Switch. The shoot ’em up title will launch on November 18, publisher Chorus Worldwide and developer 1CC have announced. Space Moth: Lunar Edition was first announced for Switch back in July. It’s the ultimate version of the cult classic...
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

All-sky camera captures swirling majesty of a purple aurora over Earth

Earlier this month, the sun spit out what the European Space Agency described as a "violent mass of fast-moving plasma" known as a coronal mass ejection. These CMEs can disrupt communications and GPS systems but can also deliver outstanding auroras on Earth. ESA has released an eye-catching video of one of the glowing lightshows that followed the Oct. 9 coronal mass ejection.
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Back to gravity: Russians talk about world's 1st space movie

A Russian actor and a film director who spent 12 days in orbit making the world’s first movie in space said Tuesday they were so thrilled with their experience on the International Space Station that they felt sorry to leave.Actor Yulia Peresild and director Klim Shipenko flew to the International Space Station in a Russian Soyuz spacecraft together with cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov. After a stint on the station, they returned to Earth on Sunday with another veteran Russian cosmonaut, Oleg Novitskiy.Peresild and Klimenko filmed segments of a movie titled “Challenge,” in which a surgeon played by Peresild rushes to...
ASTRONOMY
Daily Mail

Scientists discover limestone rocks in Italy that confirm the Earth's poles 'wandered' 12 degrees nearly 84 million years ago - but the planet 'corrected itself' and snapped back into place over the next 5 million years

Earth's hard outer shell 'wobbles' over the eons have occurred to an extent much greater than previously thought, according to a new report. Researchers led by geologist Joe Kirschvink at Tokyo University's Earth-Life Science Institute (ELSI) found evidence in Italy that the Earth's crust tilted 12 degrees south about 84 million years ago.
ASTRONOMY
spaceexplored.com

Space Explored 34: Lucy launches to space, Senate really wants two HLS landers, and more

This week on the Space Explored Podcast, Seth Kurkowski and Derek Wise discuss the launch of William Shatner and NASA’s Lucy mission, the Senate’s NASA budget proposal, and the FAA’s first public comment hearing for SpaceX’s Starship. Subscribe. Follow. Seth Kurkowski @SethKurk. Derek Wise @derekiswise. More Space Explored Podcast Episodes.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TheConversationAU

Microplastics are in the air we breathe and in Earth’s atmosphere, and they affect the climate

Microplastics are found in the most remote places on land and in the ocean as well as in our food. Now several studies around the world have confirmed they are also present in the air we breathe. In our research, published today, we investigated for the first time how airborne microplastics behave in the atmosphere and whether they contribute to a warming or cooling of Earth’s climate system. Other types of airborne particles (aerosols) such as dust, sea spray and soot either scatter or absorb sunlight, and as a consequence they cool or warm the climate system. We found microplastics...
ENVIRONMENT
Robb Report

This Hybrid VTOL Concept Has a Bonkers Diamond-Shaped Wing Design

It’s hard to find a totally original concept in the eVTOL world. Since 2016, some 400 concepts, proposals and designs have been introduced to the world. Most of them are variations on one of a few themes. Only a handful of them will ever be built. All of which makes Craft Aero’s nine-seat, box-wing commuter vehicle stand out. As the video above shows, this thing is different. “The biggest difference is that our VTOL aircraft is designed for regional missions with a sweet-spot range of 100 to 700 miles, and cruise speed of 300 knots [345 mph],” James Dorris, CEO of...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Coast to Coast AM with George Noory

'Monster' in the Sky

NASA recently released an image from the Hubble Telescope of a supernova remnant-- a chaotic explosion site that appears like a monstrous creature floating in space. Known as N 63A, the remnant is located in the Large Magellanic Cloud, a galaxy with an irregular shape some 160,000 light-years from our home turf.
ASTRONOMY
TheConversationCanada

Mining the moon's water will require a massive infrastructure investment, but should we?

We live in a world in which momentous decisions are made by people often without forethought. But some things are predictable, including that if you continually consume a finite resource without recycling, it will eventually run out. Yet, as we set our sights on embarking back to the moon, we will be bringing with us all our bad habits, including our urge for unrestrained consumption. Since the 1994 discovery of water ice on the moon by the Clementine spacecraft, excitement has reigned at the prospect of a return to the moon. This followed two decades of the doldrums after the end...
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy