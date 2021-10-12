Space dust: A novel cure for a lunar lander killer

Landing a spacecraft on the lunar surface is tricky. As any engineer can tell you, dust doesn't help. A regolith, billions of grains of crushed rock are kicked up during a rocket-assisted landing, a huge impediment to creating reliable, reusable landers. Dust is also a notorious killer of robots, which is a critical issue for the future of space exploration and commercialization. Compounding the problem, commercial missions currently in the conceptual phase are more sophisticated than previous lunar missions, and the size of the lunar landers and the power of their engines has grown. That's only going to make the problem of space dust, which can rip through the sheathing and clog engines and instruments, that much worse.