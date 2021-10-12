CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Macron Announces 30-billion-euro Plan To Re-industrialise France

By J?rgen HECKER
IBTimes
IBTimes
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday announced a plan worth 30 billion euros ($35 billion) to re-industrialise France on the basis of innovative and green-friendly technologies including electric cars, hydrogen fuel and efficient nuclear plants. Six months before a presidential election and one month ahead of a UN climate summit, Macron...

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
wkzo.com

Poland almost doubles troop numbers on Belarus border

WARSAW (Reuters) – Almost 6,000 Polish soldiers are now guarding the country’s border with Belarus in stepped up security measures in the face of a surge in migration, the defence minister said on Tuesday. The deployment of fresh troops marks a significant expansion of the military presence on the border...
MILITARY
The Independent

Greece vows to link Egypt's energy grid to European Union

Greece pledged Tuesday to link Egypt to the European Union’s energy market with an undersea cable that would carry electricity across the Mediterranean “(Egypt’s) link to Europe will be Greece,” Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said after talks in Athens with Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi. “We are seeking diversification of energy sources, and Egypt can also become a provider of electricity, which will be produced mainly by the sun.” It comes during a global energy crunch, which has raised the cost of natural gas, oil and other fuels and led to pain for businesses and everyday people. Mitsotakis said...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
industryglobalnews24.com

Ineos announces over 2 Billion Euros investment in Europe in green hydrogen

Jim Ratcliffe, chairman of Ineos, is planning to invest a large amount of money in Europe in the field of green hydrogen. • Ineos announced its plan to invest in green hydrogen production in Europe. • The company will be building plants in Belgium, Norway and Germany. Ineos, a British...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Hybrid Cars#Greenpeace#European#French#Moderna
invezz.com

CAC 40 forecast after Macron’s €30 billion plan

France’s CAC 40 index has weakened from its recent highs above 6,740 points, but it has stabilized above the current support level at 6,500 points. French President Emmanuel Macron unveiled a €30 billion investment plan last week that will help reindustrialize the country after the coronavirus crisis. The goal of...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Guardian

US urges UK to rebuild relations with Paris after submarine contract row

The US has urged Britain to follow its example and try to repair its relations with Paris in the wake of the row over France’s loss of its submarine contract with Australia. Australia pulled out of the $66bn (£48bn) contract for 12 diesel electric-powered submarines, signed in 2016, to opt instead for nuclear-powered submarines to be developed with America and the UK. The secretive and sudden cancellation of the contract has created a crisis of trust between Paris on the one hand and London, Canberra and Washington on the other.
WORLD
The Independent

EU mulling ways to end jet lease to Belarus’ airline

European Union foreign ministers looked at ways on Monday to stop the illegal migration into the 27-nation bloc from neighboring Belarus including stopping companies from leasing jets to Belarusian airline Belavia.The EU has accused the government of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko of facilitating migration into the bloc in retaliation for EU sanctions. Thousands of migrants have been lured to Belarus on tourist visas and encouraged to cross into Poland Lithuania and to a lesser extent Latvia — all three of which are EU nations that border Belarus.EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said after the meeting that...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Euro
NewsBreak
United Nations
Country
China
740thefan.com

France’s Macron pays tribute to last survivor of WW2 liberation order

PARIS (Reuters) – President Emmanuel Macron paid tribute on Friday to the last surviving member of an order honouring heroes of France’s liberation during World War Two who died this week. Hubert Germain, who died on Tuesday aged 101, had been the last living “Companion of the Liberation” – an...
POLITICS
b975.com

France’s Axa to invest 1.5 billion euros to fight deforestation

PARIS (Reuters) – French insurer Axa said on Thursday it will invest 1.5 billion euros ($1.74 billion) to support sustainable forest management as part of new commitments to fight deforestation and preserve biodiversity. The announcement comes a day after more than 100 countries called for urgent action on biodiversity with...
WORLD
Fortune

Nuclear plants insulate France from the energy crisis. Now Macron is doubling down on them in a $35 billion moonshot plan

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Six months before Emmanuel Macron faces a tough election for a second five-year term as president, the French leader unveiled a €30 billion ($35 billion) investment to ramp up tech innovation and heavy industry—in a clear attempt to win over his conservative skeptics and to position France as a major player in the global economy.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Macron wants France to produce a low-carbon airplane by 2030

PARIS (Reuters) - France should be able to produce 2 million electrical and hybrid cars by 2030 and build a low-carbon airplane during the same time frame, President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday. He said France would invest 4 billion euros in the transport sector, part of a 30 billion...
WORLD
world-nuclear-news.org

Macron: Nuclear 'absolutely key' to France's future

Nuclear power was at the heart of French President Emmanuel Macron's France 2030 plan for re-industrialisation, announced yesterday. The plan includes a programme to demonstrate small reactor technology and mass production of hydrogen using nuclear electricity in this decade. Emmanuel Macron sets out his France 2030 vision at the Elysee...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
101 WIXX

France to give Abomey Palace artefacts back to Benin- Macron

PARIS (Reuters) – France will give back to Benin artworks that were taken from the former French colony’s Royal Palaces of Abomey, which has since become a UNESCO World Heritage site, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday. Macron said that 26 works will be given back to Benin at...
EUROPE
Reuters

France's Macron scores penalty in charity soccer match

PARIS, Oct 14 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron scored a penalty goal when he turned out for a team of celebrities in a charity match on Thursday. Macron, playing in midfield and wearing the number 3 on his back, was handed the ball and invited to take the spot kick after an opposing player brought down one of Macron's team-mates in the penalty box.
ADVOCACY
IBTimes

New Caledonia Separatists Call For Referendum Boycott

Separatist leaders in the French Pacific territory of New Caledonia called Thursday for a boycott of a December independence referendum, urging the government to focus on the Covid crisis. Members of the pro-independence FLNKS group issued the statement a day after they called on France's minister for overseas territories Sebastien...
POLITICS
IBTimes

Putin Will Not Attend COP 26 Climate Summit: Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin will not go to next month's landmark UN climate summit, the Kremlin said on Wednesday as the UK stressed the importance of national leaders' presence. The COP26 conference in the Scottish city of Glasgow has been called humanity's "last best chance" to get devastating climate change...
EUROPE
The Independent

Germany seeks to curb migrant crossings from Poland

Germany s top security official plans to announce new measures Wednesday to clamp down on migrants illegally crossing into the country from Poland.Authorities in Germany say about 4,500 such crossings have been registered since August. Many of them are people from Syria and Iraq who flew to Belarus in the hope of reaching the European Union via Poland. German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer was due to lay out his plans at a regular Cabinet meeting Wednesday before announcing them at a news conference in Berlin An Interior Minister spokesman, Steve Alter, said Tuesday that Germany has offered assistance to Poland by seconding additional border guards and providing logistical support for housing migrants in the country.While Germany and other EU countries have backed Poland's efforts to protect its border with Belarus, Berlin has also raised concerns about the humanitarian situation of migrants picked up at the border.___Follow AP’s global migration coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/migration
IMMIGRATION
FOXBusiness

Power squeeze curbs Chinese growth, leaves Europe in a gas bind

China's power shortages hit growth in the world's second-biggest economy, threatening more pain for global supply chains, while Europe's gas squeeze looked set to continue as Russia's Gazprom showed no sign of hiking exports to the region in October. Coal, oil, and gas prices have all rocketed higher in recent...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
60K+
Followers
22K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy