CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

“You Came Back?” Twitter Takes a Dig at Ben Simmons After Return to Philadelphia 76ers

By Yakshpat Bhargava
firstsportz.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf there was one player who was sure to part ways with his team after the NBA 2020-21 Season, it was Ben Simmons. After being booed by his home fans within the stadium, it seemed like the Australian playmaker holds no intentions to stay with the Philadelphia 76ers. Yet with unprecedented events on the cards, the 25-years0old has made his way back into the white and blue squad. And the Twitteratis cannot keep calm, having enough material to troll the player.

firstsportz.com

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Miami Heat: Ben Simmons drama proves Jimmy Butler was right

Before Jimmy Butler joined the Miami Heat, he was teammates with Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid on the Philadelphia 76ers. On paper, the team was extremely talented. They were probably good enough to go all the way in the Eastern Conference. In fact, they were one Kawhi Leonard bounce from advancing to the Conference Finals, and likely the NBA Finals after that.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Ben Simmons Has Dated More Women Than He Has Made 3-Pointers In The NBA

Even in a time when we talk about Kyrie Irving not showing up to Nets games or Russell Westbrook turning the ball over 15 times in under 30 minutes, Ben Simmons is still the most scrutinized guard in the NBA. Everybody seems to have a take on the former first-overall...
NBA
AllClippers

Doc Rivers Reveals How Ben Simmons Finally Addressed His Teammates

After months of being unreachable by anybody in the Philadelphia 76ers organization, Ben Simmons has finally rejoined his team at practice. Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia inquirer reported the news that Simmons had returned to practice, and also what Doc Rivers revealed about how Simmons addressed his teammates. According to...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doc Rivers
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Doris Burke
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Aaron Rodgers
fadeawayworld.net

Draymond Green Takes A Shot At Current NBA Shows: "It Bothers Me When I Can’t Turn On A TV Show And Learn About The Game Of Basketball. The Only Thing I Can Learn Is That Ben Simmons Don’t Want To Play For The 76ers.”

Draymond Green is fed up with the way networks approach the game of basketball. NBA shows nowadays rarely focus on the game, and instead, they give more attention to off-court issues and rumors that can get more ratings. The Golden State Warriors star has had experiences on TV and fans...
NBA
eopsports.com

Ben Simmons Press Conference Stream

Ben is set to take center stage. Talking for the first time since Game 7 vs the Atlanta Hawks. Check out the press conference here at noon.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Andrew Bogut on Ben Simmons: 'He has form doing these kinds of things'

Goorjian’s comments come after Aussie basketball icon Andrew Bogut weighed in on the “ugly” stand-off between Simmons and the 76ers. “It’s not good for either party, in my opinion. Ben’s side of things, training with your phone in your pocket, not being glued in to what’s going on,” Bogut told SEN on Wednesday. “Unfortunately, he has form doing these kinds of things; we experienced it with the national team. “There’s not going to be too much sympathy for him, but hopefully they can sort it out and both parties can have something positive to come out of it.”
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Australian#Twitteratis#76ers Nets#Bensimmons
The Big Lead

Ben Simmons Returning to the 76ers Is Quite Funny

Ben Simmons is back, baby! Where has he been for the first few weeks of Philadelphia 76ers training camp? Uh, don't worry about it! Just know that he's back and you found out around the same time the Sixers did. So Ben Simmons is back and the communication has obviously...
NBA
The Spun

Report: Ben Simmons’ Reason For Returning To 76ers Revealed

The holdout in the City of Brotherly Love has officially come to an end. On Monday night, it was announced that Ben Simmons returned to the Wells Fargo center to rejoin his teammates on the Philadelphia 76ers. Simmons has been mentioned in several trade rumors over the past few months...
NBA
6abc

Doc Rivers still unsure if Ben Simmons will play in Philadelphia 76ers' opener

CAMDEN, N.J. -- Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers said he's going to "wait and see and watch" Ben Simmons to decide whether he will play in the season opener Wednesday in New Orleans against the Pelicans. "Just learning the new stuff, conditioning, timing, rhythm," Rivers said, when asked what specifically...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Ben Simmons arrives in Philadelphia; 76ers want him back on court once he clears COVID protocols, per report

Ben Simmons has arrived in Philadelphia after spending the bulk of training camp in Los Angeles, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Simmons has taken a COVID-19 test and the team is hoping to have him back on the court as soon as he clears protocols, but according to Wojnarowski, that remains to be seen. Simmons had been fined for the practices and preseason games that he missed, so reporting to the team would allow him to start earning what remains of his $31.6 million salary.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

Ben Simmons Update Gives Concerning Look At Return To 76ers

NBA All-Star Ben Simmons made a surprising return to the Philadelphia 76ers earlier this week. While there was communication starting up between the two sides, Simmons arrived earlier than the team thought he would. Simmons reported to the Wells Fargo Center before tip-off against the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night.
NBA
FanSided

Philadelphia 76ers: Did Ben Simmons affect Collin Sexton extension talks?

In the NBA, players who sign extensions are ineligible to be traded for at least 90 days if their new deals fit the following criteria: Not only did they re-sign with their previous team this offseason, but they got a raise of at least 20 percent, their salary is worth more than the minimum, and their team was over the cap, using Bird or Early Bird rights to sign them.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ben Simmons back to practice with 76ers

Noah Levick: Ben Simmons was at practice today, is expected to speak with reporters tomorrow or Tuesday. #NBA column: Ben Simmons returned to practice with the #Sixers, who apparently still don’t know if they can count on him to play: bit.ly/3jab1hQ pic.twitter.com/9YcOaDVGdN – 5:30 PM. Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux. New @RealGM...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy