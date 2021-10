Two-and-a-half years ago, Aaron Ramsdale was on loan at bottom-of-the-league AFC Wimbledon in the third tier of English football, sent there by his old Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe as punishment for sleeping in and missing the team bus one morning. It was, quite literally, a wake-up call.“That was the catalyst,” he recalls, as he looks back on a rapid ascent from scrapping against relegation from League One to where he now stands: as an England goalkeeper and Arsenal’s No 1. Ramsdale arrived at the Emirates during the final days of the summer’s transfer window expecting to be second-choice behind Bernd...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 14 DAYS AGO