CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buying Cars

Ford Bronco To Be Sold With 7-Speed Manual Gearbox As Order Guide Confirms Sasquatch Model

By Staff Writer
GTNationEd
GTNationEd
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

With the Ford Bronco being one of the most iconic off-road vehicles in history, it’s no wonder fans are eager for news. The last several months have seen a slew of bad news for Bronco enthusiasts, beginning with an airbag recall and progressing to widespread roof issues that caused production delays. Perhaps this will be when we learn if the manual gearbox is available after 2022 for models with the Sasquatch option.

www.grandtournation.com

Comments / 0

Related
MotorBiscuit

Here Come the 2021 Ford Bronco Recalls

Ford is getting a bad rep for the flood of recalls it issues. Though previous Bronco recalls have been voluntary, the one announced today is the first logged recall. The good news is that the recall only affects 553 units. But that may partly have to do with how few Broncos have been delivered so far, or that many are awaiting in fields for new tops to be installed.
CARS
redmond-reporter.com

Car review: 2022 Ford Bronco Sport

Enough time as past, since the OJ slow chase phenomena, for the Ford Bronco to bounce back. The 2022 Ford Bronco Sport marks the comeback of this vehicle, and with it signals adventure-seekers a welcome return to roads and trails less traveled. Bronco Sport is a small SUV equipped for...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford Bronco#The Manual#Bronco6 Com#Sasquatch Broncos#Super Cruise#Cadillac#Quadra Lift#The Grand Cherokee L#Eruption Green Metallic
MotorBiscuit

Do Not Buy a Ford Explorer From These Model Years

The modern Ford Explorer three-row SUV is a sporty and attractive vehicle with enough technology and space for any family. It’s become a staple model in the Ford SUV lineup, and even recently added the high-performance ST trim for that extra boost. Using CarComplaints.com, it’s obvious the Explorer has had very few major issues over the last 11 or 12 years. Though if you go back far enough, you’ll find out which Explorer model years are an absolute nightmare for owners. From 2002 to 2006, we don’t recommend buying a used Ford Explorer.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

There's Another Annoying Ford Bronco Problem

The Ford Bronco is without a doubt one of the most exciting models to come out of Dearborn, Michigan in a long time. It has proven to be so popular that Ford has had a hard time keeping up with orders. In fact, demand has been so high that Ford recently had to stop accepting reservations. The Blue Oval recently opened the order books for the 2022 Bronco, but there are some that will have to wait up to two years for their SUVs to arrive.
DEARBORN, MI
fordauthority.com

2022 Ford Bronco Everglades Confirmed With Factory Winch, Snorkel

As Ford Authority reported last year, Ford filed to trademark “Everglades” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) on June 5th, 2020. Roughly a month later, the automaker also filed to trademark that same term in Mexico. Then, in September, the 2022 Ford Bronco Everglades showed up in the vehicle’s official order guide with no additional information provided. Now, Ford Authority has learned that dealers were recently informed that the upcoming model is indeed on the way for the 2022 model year.
BUYING CARS
fordauthority.com

2022 Ford Bronco Build & Price Configurator Is Live

While many order holders are still waiting to take delivery of their 2021 Ford Bronco thanks to supplier-induced hardtop issues, most of those who have unscheduled orders are looking forward to the 2022 model year. Luckily for them, the 2022 Ford Bronco build & price configurator is officially live, and it confirms a number of changes that we’ve known about for some time now.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Jeep
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
Carscoops

2023 Integra Gets A Manual, New WRX Wagon And Ford Bronco’s New Snorkel-Sporting Everglades: Your Morning Brief

Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. Herbert Diess, Volkswagen’s chief executive, claims that 30,000 jobs within the company could be dependent on the swift transition to EV power. However, a spokesperson for Volkswagen’s workers’ council said that “a reduction of 30,000 jobs is absurd and baseless.” Diess’ comments were made at a supervisory board meeting in September and were in reference to competition from new entrants such as Tesla.
CARS
wmleader.com

‘Forza Horizon 5’ hands-on: A Ford Bronco fever dream in the desert

This has been my motto while playing the preview build of Forza Horizon 5, the latest iteration of Playground Games’ open-world racing series. Horizon is the chill, microdosing cousin of Forza Motorsport, with festival vibes, ridiculous race tracks set in lush environments, and, of course, a virtual garage full of gorgeous vehicles.
VIDEO GAMES
thedrive

Some Ford Bronco Reservations Could Be Delayed for Years

An alleged change in the way Ford allocates Bronco production to certain dealerships might mean extremely long waits for some anxious customers. The Ford Bronco situation, despite production issues being addressed and trucks rolling off the line, is still a complicated one. Dealers and consumers alike are still marking up and reselling trucks, at least one unit has been delivered with a manufacturing tool from the factory still hooked up to it, and despite some pre-order customers getting their Broncos at MSRP, many early reservation holders are reportedly still stuck in purgatory with their orders in limbo.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

The Jeep Wrangler Crushed the Ford Bronco in the Rebelle Rally

Not only one Jeep Wrangler but three Wranlger models defeated the Ford Bronco in the Rebelle Rally. Three wrangler models, including the Jeep Wrangler 4xe, dominated the course, causing the Ford Bronco to land in fourth place. The Jeep Wrangler dominated the Ford Bronco. First of all, we want to...
CARS
fordauthority.com

2022 Ford Bronco Heritage Confirmed Via Dealer Documents

Back in January, Ford Authority reported that despite what rumors indicated at the time, a 2021 Ford Bronco Heritage model was not in the cards. However, just a couple of weeks later, Ford Authority obtained a complete list of 2021 Bronco lease residual values, which, oddly enough, listed the Heritage, indicating that it could possibly launch in the 2022 model year. Now, the existence of the 2022 Ford Bronco Heritage model has been confirmed by a dealer document obtained by Ford Authority.
CARS
fordauthority.com

2022 Ford Bronco Raptor Will Be Available Next Summer

We’ve known for some time that Ford is working on an ultra-high-performance variant of the all-new Ford Bronco. For a while, many believed this model would be called the Ford Bronco Warthog, thanks to a trademark filing, an Easter egg spotted on a prototype, and a leaked supplier letter. However, as Ford Authority exclusively reported earlier this year, this new variant will in fact be called the Ford Bronco Raptor, and that it will be powered by Ford’s 3.0L EcoBoost V6.
CARS
Motorious

Ford Mustang Sales Are Suffering

These are truly crazy times in the auto industry, thanks in large part to component shortages, most notably processing chips. That accounts for at least some of the sales slide the Ford Mustang saw in the third quarter of 2021, with total customer deliveries in the United States hitting just 9,115 units during those three months.
CARS
Robb Report

Toyota’s New Land Cruiser Is Coming to America After All—as the Luxurious Lexus LX 600

It turns out Toyota’s 300-Series Land Cruiser is coming to the US after all—just not as a Toyota. The redesigned version of the beloved SUV will arrive stateside in the form of the new Lexus LX 600, the brand announced on Wednesday. The luxury marque’s version of the vehicle is almost identical to its parent company’s 4×4 only with more fancy bells and whistles. American off-road enthusiasts were distraught to learn that Toyota would stop selling the Land Cruiser here following the 2021 model year. Luckily, if you can get past the different nameplate, the LX 600 is just a Land Cruiser...
CARS
fordauthority.com

2022 Ford Mustang GT, Mach 1 Output To Drop By 10 Horses: Exclusive

The 2022 Ford Mustang GT and Mach 1 will take a 10 horsepower and 10 pound-feet of torque hit to their respective outputs when they debut early next year, sources familiar with the muscle car’s launch have confirmed to Ford Authority. An exact reason was not given, but the slight alterations to the Ford 5.0L Coyote V8 output are being blamed on emissions requirements. The reduced output is part of several unannounced changes coming to the lineup, in addition to changes that The Blue Oval already announced.
CARS
GTNationEd

GTNationEd

2K+
Followers
987
Post
432K+
Views
ABOUT

Covering everything car related from the latest supercars to the funniest car shows. We live and breathe the world of motoring.

 https://www.grandtournation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy