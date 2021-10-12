Ford Bronco To Be Sold With 7-Speed Manual Gearbox As Order Guide Confirms Sasquatch Model
With the Ford Bronco being one of the most iconic off-road vehicles in history, it’s no wonder fans are eager for news. The last several months have seen a slew of bad news for Bronco enthusiasts, beginning with an airbag recall and progressing to widespread roof issues that caused production delays. Perhaps this will be when we learn if the manual gearbox is available after 2022 for models with the Sasquatch option.www.grandtournation.com
