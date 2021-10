Neste recently conducted a life cycle assessment (LCA) study* on the environmental impacts of the usage of its 100% renewable feedstock, Neste RE™. It shows a greenhouse gas (GHG) emission reduction of more than 85% over the life cycle when Neste RE was used to replace conventional fossil feedstock in the chemical and polymers industry. The study thereby confirms the results from earlier studies on Neste’s feedstock for the polymers industry.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 8 DAYS AGO