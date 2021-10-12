CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patriots Week 5 Report Card In Last-Minute Win Over Houston

By Steve Balestrieri
PatsFans.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePatriots Overcome Terrible Start To Win Over a Bad Texans Team. The Patriots showed a ton of resiliency and a great never say die attitude in coming back from a 22-9 deficit to defeat the Houston Texans 25-22 on Nick Folk’s fourth field goal of the game with just 15 seconds to go. But it has to be mentioned that how did the team allow itself to fall behind the Texans, one of the worst teams in the league that badly to begin with?

