Patriots Week 5 Report Card In Last-Minute Win Over Houston

For a minute, it looked like the Patriots' season was going to come to a crashing end in the form of a loss to the lowly Houston Texans that would bring them to a 1-4 record on the year. However, New England was able to rally after trailing 22-9 at one point in the third quarter and go on a 16-0 run to earn the 25-22 win. Naturally, there were a lot of things that the Patriots did poorly that got them into such a massive hole against what is widely considered to be an inferior team. On the flip side, there are some positives that we can take away from the comeback, too.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO