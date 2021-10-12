Care home chair backs call for move to outcome based social care
Chairman of specialist care provider PJ Care, Neil Russell, has backed a major report calling for a move to an outcome based adult social care system. Neil (pictured) spoke in support of the findings of Skills for Care’s report, The value of adult social care in England, which argued social care funding should be based on better outcomes rather than processes in order to ensure that the sector is sustainable.www.carehomeprofessional.com
