CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Amazon to let managers decide remote vs. in-person requirements

By CNBC on Peacock
CNBC
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon is switching up its return-to-work plan and will now let managers decide whether their teams work from the office or remotely. CNBC's 'Squawk Box' reports.

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Amazon warehouse workers on Staten Island to file for union election

An independent group of Amazon employees on Staten Island plan to file for a union election with the National Labor Relations Board on Oct. 25. Should the NLRB approve their request, it would kick off the second unionization vote at an Amazon warehouse in less than a year. Amazon in...
LABOR ISSUES
InvestorPlace

Buying Opendoor Today Could Be Like Buying Amazon in 1997

Anyone who follows me knows this: I’m super bullish on Opendoor (NASDAQ:OPEN) stock. Long story short, buying Opendoor stock today could be like buying Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) stock back in 1997 – before Amazon took over the retail world. From where I sit, Opendoor makes a rather compelling case. That is,...
STOCKS
inavateonthenet.net

Amazon to offer employees more remote working options

In a letter to staff, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy has said employees now won't be expected back in the office 3 days a week, and that a decision on remote working will be left to individual managers. In communication posted in September 2021, and January 2022, the suggestion was that...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnbc
albuquerquenews.net

In policy shift, Amazon to continue remote work for staff

CUPERTINO, California: In a shift from its previous policy that employees would need to be in company offices at three days a week, Amazon announced this week it would allow many tech and corporate workers to continue working remotely indefinitely, as long as they are able to commute to the office when necessary.
CUPERTINO, CA
SKIFT

Amazon’s New Remote Work Policy Gives Regional Airlines a Lift

The tech giant’s latest tinkering with office policies will likely chip away further at the legacy carriers' traditional corporate travel volumes. Amazon’s decision to allow corporate employees to work from home may mean diminished business for its large airline partners, experts warn. But as with consultancy PwC’s own permanent move to remote work, it’s likely the tech giant’s corporate travel volumes will be redistributed more than reduced. And that’s good news for regional airlines.
ECONOMY
seattlemet.com

Where Does Amazon's New Remote Work Policy Leave Seattle?

One way to mark the passing of pandemic seasons has been to note the inevitable bump-backs of Amazon and Microsoft’s return-to-office dates. When our two big-tech behemoths announced they were sending their corporate employees home in March of 2020, it put every office employer on notice to do the same. Remote work was only supposed to last a few weeks initially. But as coronavirus case counts lingered, Amazon, for instance, said work from home would last until October of 2020. Then January of 2021. Then June. As vaccines rolled out, the company felt confident enough to reveal that an “office-centric culture” would await them in the fall. Blowback ensued. So it tweaked the policy: By September, the new expectation would be three days a week in office, two remote. Just kidding. The company would shoot for January of 2022 instead.
SEATTLE, WA
newsy.com

Amazon To Allow Some Employees To Work Remotely Indefinitely

Amazon said Monday it will allow many tech and corporate workers to continue working remotely indefinitely, as long as they can commute to the office when necessary. The new policy was announced in a blog post and is a change from Amazon's previous expectation that most employees would need to be in the office at least three days a week when offices reopen from the COVID-19 pandemic in January.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Amazon
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Amazon will leave remote work decisions up to team leaders

SEATTLE — Amazon will not bring all of its corporate employees back to the office in January, instead leaving the decision up to individual teams on whether to work remotely, in the office, or both. Amazon CEO Andy Jassy announced the change on the company's blog, Monday. The tech company's...
BUSINESS
MySanAntonio

Amazon Managers Will Decide How Often Employees Come Into Office

As pandemic restrictions ease and more and more workers become vaccinated, companies are facing decisions over how often employees should be required to appear at the office. At Amazon, managers will make the choice for their own teams. According to CNBC, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy sent a memo to employees...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Amazon to take team-wise approach on remote work policy

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) will let individual teams decide for how many days corporate employees would be expected to work from office in a week, Chief Executive Officer Andy Jassy said in a message to employees on Monday. Earlier, Amazon's policy required for employees to return to...
BUSINESS
hypebeast.com

Amazon Will Let Individual Teams Decide Their Own Work-From-Home Arrangements

Amazon has now updated its work-from-home policy for corporate employees as the world begins to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, offering its individual teams the power to decide on an arrangement that best suits their needs. The original plan for the e-commerce giant was to have everyone return to the...
BUSINESS
NBC News

Many Amazon corporate employees may stay 'mostly remote'

Many of Amazon's corporate employees may continue to work mostly from home or other remote locations for the foreseeable future, CEO Andy Jassy said Monday. Jassy said in a memo posted to a company website that Amazon would not have one company-wide policy for returning to the office as the pandemic continues, but instead would allow middle-managers to make decisions on a team-by-team basis.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Denny's has been able to bring back round-the-clock service despite labor issues, Truist says

Denny's Corp. was upgraded to buy from hold at Truist Securities, with analysts growing more upbeat as the restaurant chain restores 24/7 dining service and growing strength in key markets, California, Texas and Florida. Truist raised its price target to $18 from $17. "As of 10/18, we found that 24-hour operations are offered at 52% of Denny's stores on Saturdays, up from 44% at the end of 2Q21, and the percent open midnight or later increased to 78% from 68%," analysts said. "While still far from having all stores open 24/7, which the vast majority were pre-COVID, we view the improvement as encouraging, given still persistent staffing challenges." Analysts also think that Denny's franchised business creates a margin opportunity as franchisors raise price to manage inflation. Denny's stock is up 6.5% in Thursday trading, and up 6% for the year to date. The S&P 500 index has gained 20.8% for 2021 so far.
BUSINESS
CNBC

Shares of Trump-linked SPAC surge 400% following news of social media deal

The stock of SPAC company Digital World Acquisition Corp. skyrocketed on extremely heavy trading volume after news of a merger that would launch former President Donald Trump's planned social media platform. DWAC's stock surged 400% Thursday after trading was halted multiple times due to volatility. DWAC was among the top...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy