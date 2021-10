If you’ve never attended a Newman Central Catholic home game in Sterling there is some things you need to know. First of all, the Comets play home games at Sterling High School and not at Newman Central Catholic School. Newman Central Catholic has an agreement in place to make use of the stadium located at 1608 4th Avenue in Sterling. In order to get tickets to the game you must purchase them via a Smartphone all called GoFan. Follow this link to GoFan to download the app and buy your ticket.

FOOTBALL ・ 2 DAYS AGO