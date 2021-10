We’re five weeks into the NFL season, which makes this a good time to rank all 32 teams. Let’s have some fun. 1. Arizona Cardinals (5-0) The Cardinals might not be the team you trust down the home stretch of the season, but for now they’re the last remaining undefeated team. That has to be worth something, particularly with Kyler Murray an early season MVP candidate. He appeared banged-up in the second half of last week’s game against San Francisco, so that’s worth keeping an eye on after he struggled with injuries late in 2020 as Arizona slid out of the playoff race. Their impressive road win over the Rams two weeks ago makes them feel like a legitimate contender.

