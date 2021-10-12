CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
BRAZIL CORN WATCH: Planting conditions likely to improve as more rains expected

By Mugunthan Kesavan
 9 days ago

More rains are forecast for many key agricultural regions of Brazil in the coming days, raising hopes of favorable moisture and water levels for planting soybean and corn in 2021-22 following a drought year. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. Brazil's 2021-22 corn crop...

CHINA DATA: Crude imports from Brazil slump to near four-year low in Sep

Delayed import quota allocation discourages Brazilian crude buying. China's independent refineries favor Russian ESPO blend due to shorter voyages. China's crude imports from Brazil slumped 54.7% on the month to near four-year low of 380,000 b/d, or 1.61 million mt, in September, latest data released by the General Administration of Customs showed Oct. 20.
Less corn, more soy? Fertilizer concerns likely to sway 2022 planting intentions

A grain analyst says increasing fertilizer prices and questionable availability will likely convince US farmers to plant less corn in the spring. “Corn prices remain supportive, but are they going to be supportive enough for US farmers to pay these rates for fertilizers come spring? Never mind that they don’t know if they can even get it or not.”
Corn planting in Argentina slows on low rains amid hot and dry weather forecast

The pace of corn planting for the season 2021-22 has slowed down in Argentina due to a lack of adequate rainfall, according to the reports from the local agricultural commodity exchanges. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. Argentina's 2021-22 corn crop will be marketed...
Heavy rain hits China corn harvest, raises quality concerns

BEIJING (Reuters) – Heavy rain across northern China this week has delayed the corn harvest, submerged fields in water and raised concerns about the quality of the crop in the world’s second largest producer, analysts and farmers said on Friday. China is expected to harvest one of its largest corn...
China's corn imports in September remain strong amid recovery in hog prices

China posted strong corn imports for September while November hog futures on the Dalian Exchange have posted a 23.3% increase since end-September to date. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. China imported 3.53 million mt corn in September, up 227% year on year, according to the...
Flights cancelled, schools closed as China fights virus outbreak

Authorities in China cancelled hundreds of flights, closed schools and ramped up mass testing on Thursday to try and stamp out a new Covid-19 outbreak linked to a group of tourists. Beijing has maintained a relentless zero-Covid approach with strict border closures and targeted lockdowns, even as other countries tentatively try to ease restrictions. Domestic outbreaks have largely been eliminated, but as China logged a fifth straight day of new cases -- mostly in northern and northwestern areas -- authorities beefed up coronavirus controls. The latest outbreak was linked to an elderly couple who were in a group of several tourists. They started in Shanghai before flying to Xi'an, Gansu province and Inner Mongolia.
American among six tortured, shot and burned in massacre at Costa Rica cattle and coffee farm

An American cattle and coffee farmer found dead with his five farm hands at a ranch in Costa Rica had been trying to sell his property to return to the United States and be closer to family.Stephen Paul Sandusky, 61, was a United States citizen and Costa Rica resident, according to the US Embassy in the Central American country.The former Florida resident retired to a farm in Llano Bonito de Buenos Aires de Puntarenas, about 40km north of the country’s southern border with Panama.He listed the property for $1.8m in 2019 to return to the US, but the Covid pandemic...
Chinese state-run site proposes ‘final solution to the Taiwan question,’ and German lawmaker compares it to Nazi rhetoric

TAIPEI, Taiwan (JTA) — A German lawmaker heard ominous echoes of Nazi Germany after a Chinese state-run media outlet threatened violence in calling for a “final solution to the Taiwan question.”. Frank Müller-Rosentritt, a member of German parliament and its foreign affairs committee, compared the terminology to the Nazis’ “final...
Flood deaths in India and Nepal cross 150

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – More than 150 people have died in flooding across India and Nepal, officials said on Thursday, as unseasonably heavy rains across the region led to flash floods in several areas, stranding residents and destroying homes and infrastructure. The north Indian state of Uttarakhand has been especially...
Nearly 200 perish in India, Nepal rains

Nearly 200 people have died in floods and landslides in India and Nepal, officials said Thursday, with whole families buried in their homes and two young girls swept away as forecasters warned of yet more heavy rain. Experts say that they were victims of the ever-more unpredictable and extreme weather that has hit South Asia in recent years caused by climate change and exacerbated by deforestation, damming and excessive development. Nepal recorded the sharpest rise in casualties, with officials saying that 88 people have died, among them a family of six including three children whose house was obliterated by a sudden avalanche of soil and debris. "All District Disaster Management Committees have been actively working for the rescue and relief operations. Under the committee, Nepal Police, Armed Force Police, Nepal Army and other agencies have been mobilised," emergencies official Dijan Bhattarai said.
Japan Oct 15 LNG stocks hit 2.3 mil mt, indicates low chance of tightness in winter supply: METI

Making as much efforts as last winter for stable supply: JERA president. Squeezing surplus supply from full runs including at Ichthys: INPEX CEO. Japan's LNG stocks, held by major power utilities, hit around 2.3 million mt Oct. 15, the highest level in five years, indicating a low probability of tightness in winter electricity supply for now, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said Oct. 21.
Nel doubles electrolyzer order pipeline since January as hydrogen interest grows

Norwegian electrolyzer manufacturer Nel has more than doubled its pipeline of potential orders since January to over $6 billion, representing over 11 GW of renewable hydrogen production capacity, the company said in a third quarter results presentation Oct. 21. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your...
Avoiding water bankruptcy in the Southwest: What the US and Iran can learn from each other

Policy, politics and progressive commentary The 2021 water year ended on Sept. 30, and it was another hot, dry year in the western U.S., with almost the entire region in drought. Reservoirs vital for farms, communities and hydropower have fallen to dangerous lows. The biggest blow came in August, when the U.S. government issued its first ever water shortage declaration […] The post Avoiding water bankruptcy in the Southwest: What the US and Iran can learn from each other appeared first on Nevada Current.
US crude exports top 3 million b/d last week, but high freight rates still loom

Trans-Atlantic Aframax rates climb nearly 72% since start of October. An Oct. 20 report from the US Energy Information Administration showed a more than 500,000 b/d uptick in weekly US crude exports over the week ended Oct. 15, but a narrowing Brent/WTI spread and rising freight rates continue to put pressure on US export economics.
CHINA DATA: Pakistan top destination for China's September gasoline exports

Singapore takes 40% of China's gasoline outflows over Jan-Sep Pakistan emerged as the top destination for China's gasoline outflows in September, surpassing the traditional destination of Singapore, data released by the General Administration of Customs showed on Oct. 20. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your...
