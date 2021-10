These are the three position groups I'm keeping my eye on for Week 8. Louisiana Offensive Line: We all know by now that Billy Napier is one of the nation’s hottest coaching prospects. He has built Louisiana into a monster of a program with details so precise it would make his former boss Nick Saban smile and approve. While Napier has been the heartbeat of this operation it's his offensive line coach Jeff Norrid and his unit that has been the soul. For the third consecutive year, Norrid’s group has been recognized as one of the top offensive line units in the country being named to the Joe Moore Award Watch List. Four of five offensive line starters Ken Marks, Shane Vallot, Max Mitchell, and O’Cyrus Torrence have started every game this season. When you watch tape of Louisiana's offensive line, it is like looking at clinic film. I expect more of the same domination in their game this week against Arkansas State. It won’t be long before Norrid himself is in very high demand from anyone needing to take their offensive line to the next level in the SEC or any other Power 5 conference.

