Tributes pour in on social media for Trevor Hemmings

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fYCpR_0cOcpHbn00

Sir Anthony McCoy was among those to take to social media to pay his respects to leading owner Trevor Hemmings who died on Monday evening, aged 86.

McCoy won 11 races on Albertas Run, arguably the classiest horse Hemmings ever owned given he won the 2008 Royal & SunAlliance Chase and the Ryanair twice, in 2010 and 2011.

He also won the Grade One Melling Chase at Aintree in 2010.

McCoy took to Twitter to say: “Desperately sad news that Trevor Hemmings has died. I’m very proud to have worn his iconic colours on many wonderful days. He was a great friend to many but a greater friend to our sport and that of his beloved @pnefc. Thoughts with all his family and friends.”

Paul Nicholls won back-to-back Scottish Nationals for Hemmings with Vicente in 2016 and 2017, and said: “Incredibly sad to learn of the passing of Mr Hemmings. A truly fantastic supporter of National Hunt racing for decades who will be sorely missed. All of team Ditcheat’s thoughts are with Mr Hemmings’ closet family and friends. May he rest in peace.”

Oliver Sherwood famously trained Many Clouds to provide Hemmings with a third Grand National in 2015. He also won the Hennessy Gold Cup (now Ladbrokes Trophy) in 2014.

“RIP ‘Boss’ – a true legend of a man but as important he was a true gentleman #trevorhemmings,” said Sherwood.

Tom Scudamore was on board Cloth Cap who won the Ladbrokes Trophy last November.

He posted: “Very sad to hear the passing of Trevor Hemmings. A gentleman to deal with and one of jump racing’s greatest supporters. Condolences to his family. RIP”

Mick Fitzgerald rode the likes of Afsoun, Blue Shark, Trabolgan and Juveigneur to big-race wins in Hemmings’ famous colours. He tweeted: “Sad to hear of the passing of a true gentleman of the game. Trevor Hemmings loved this sport and I shall miss his phone calls when he had a winner on big days. I had some great days wearing his colours. RIP.”

Sam Twiston-Davies rode Vicente to both of his Scottish National successes and added: “Incredibly sad to hear the passing of Trevor Hemmings. An absolute gentleman to deal with and did so much for racing. Condolences to his family. R.I.P.”

Sue Smith trained more winners for Hemmings than any other trainer. The likes of The Last Fling and Vintage Clouds – a winner at the Cheltenham Festival this year – were among the best of them.

“Very sad news. A great owner but more importantly a great friend,” said Smith

Nick Alexander trains Lake View Lad, an emotional winner of a race named in memory of Many Clouds at Aintree.

“A gloomy damp morning here at Kinneston and a sombre atmosphere on the yard having learnt of the passing of Trevor Hemmings yesterday. I cannot thank him enough for his support, thoughts and prayers with his family and friends,” said Alexander.

Tim Easterby was another northern trainer to provide Hemmings with a Cheltenham winner, when Hawk High won the Fred Winter in 2014.

“We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Trevor Hemmings, a true gentleman and great support of racing. Our thoughts are with his family and friends,” said Easterby.

