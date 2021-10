It is easy to take the extent of charitable giving in the United States for granted. It often gets mentioned only at the end of the year, when taxpayers are rushing to make donations in order to claim a charitable tax deduction, or, more recently, on Giving Tuesday, the “independent sector” version of Black Friday. Occasionally, one will read that Americans are the most generous people on Earth — which is certainly true, measured by the amount of GDP dedicated to charity (more than 2%, twice the EU average).

