Victor Internet

Vanishing Twin embark on a journey to an unknown destination. In an interview with The Quietus in 2018, Vanishing Twin’s Phil MFU said that “Jazz is all about the relationship of sounds moving in space”. This quotation seems fitting when applied to Ookii Gekkou, the London quartet’s new album, as it seems to exist in perpetual motion, forever wobbling between opposites. For instance, in ‘The Organism’ the exotica-tinged arrangement with its fluttering eddies of xylophone is tempered by the domestic, intimate sample of a cat purring. The eerie glockenspiel ostinato on ‘Big Moonlight’ seems to herald the opening of a portal to another world. These instances where a certain element is introduced which completely re-defines the song are peppered over the album. Vanishing Twin use these moments so evocatively that they’re almost filmic: the chanted vocal choruses in ‘Big Moonlight’, ‘In Cucina’, and ‘Wider Than Itself’ are reminiscent of stumbling on a ceremony to some vengeful Pagan god in the woods. You can almost smell the pyre.

