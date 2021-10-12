Victor Internet
Victor Internet's Blue 2000 is rife with winning riffs, but it's the sublety of texture and engaging lyricism that makes it, finds Zara Hedderman. There are two kinds of people in the world: those fluent in online culture and those who can just about embellish text messages with emojis. Victor Manuel-Cervantes, the Mexican-American producer and vocalist known as Victor Internet falls into the former bracket. While this is strongly alluded to in both their artistic moniker, song titles formed in internet vernacular and lyrics like, “Too much time, on my phone / Need to know, where's my phone?”; there remains an overriding appreciation for human engagement and the importance of stepping away from screens. That desire for tangible experiences is what personifies BLUE 2000, the eighteen minute-long EP that follows their 2019 introduction, Victor’s Debut.thequietus.com
