CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Mega Mansion Used By MTV and HBO Now Sits Vacant

By Sam
1070 KHMO-AM
1070 KHMO-AM
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Once a beautiful home that has been used for shows for MTV and HBO not sits abandoned and decay has taken over. The word mega to describe this house is sub-par, the house comes with a full-court indoor basketball court, indoor pool, movie theatre, indoor bowling alley, and a mini-golf course. The house might look familiar, it has been used for movies and tv shows for MTV and HBO.

khmoradio.com

Comments / 4

Related
thedigitalfix.com

Muppets Haunted Mansion is streaming now on Disney Plus

The Muppets have made a horror movie, and it’s available now on streaming service Disney Plus. Muppets Haunted Mansion. In the scary movie for kids, Gonzo the Great is given a challenge: stay in the haunted mansion for one night. That may sound simple, but, well, the mansion’s haunted, with ghouls and ghosts and all manner of other terrors. Gonzo has Pepe the King Prawn for company, but sadly crustaceans aren’t always much use when dealing with the supernatural. Thankfully, Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy are on hand to make everything all the more pleasant.
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

ABC Nabs Comedy From ‘Carmichael Show’ Alum Ajay Saghal

ABC is continuing to push into year-round development with a pilot order for a comedy called The Son-in-Law. The single-camera project comes from Disney’s 20th Television and writer Ajay Saghal (The Carmichael Show, Netflix’s Merry Happy Whatever). The potential series follows a salt of the earth man who finds himself seeking the approval of his new fiancée’s sophisticated parents — even as he’s a difficult to impress father-in-law to his daughter’s longtime boyfriend. Saghal will write the pilot and executive produce alongside Jake Kasdan and Melvin Mar (Doogie Kamealoha, M.D., Fresh Off the Boat) of The Detective Agency. The Son-in-Law is the first...
TV SERIES
KMTV 3 News Now

Interview with Omahan/Netflix show creator

"The Baby-Sitters Club" is a beloved book series, which sold millions of copies, and follows a group of young women who start a babysitting business. Now, it's a hit award-winning show on Netflix. The show's creator Rachel Shukert is from Omaha.
OMAHA, NE
The Drum

Fictional Succession-inspired Hearts takeover made real by HBO and Now TV

Streaming providers HBO Now and Now have teamed up to make a Succession-inspired takeover of Heart of Midlothian Football Club a reality. To mark the debut of the third season of the hit comedy-drama, the WarnerMedia and Sky-owned subscription platforms have roped in the Tynecastle-based club to play along with its on-screen buy-out by modeling its newly-minted playing shirts from a rebranded dugout.
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mtv#Hbo Now#Hbo#American#Real World
Deadline

‘I Give It 6 Months’ Comedy From Jordan Young & Party Over Here In Works At CBS

EXCLUSIVE: CBS has taken in for development I Give It 6 Months, a multi-camera romantic comedy from Jordan Young (Bojack Horseman), Party Over Here, the production company founded by the Lonely Island’s Andy Samberg, Akiva Schaffer and Jorma Taccone, and CBS Studios. Written by Young, in this anti-romantic, romantic comedy, two emotional wrecks in their 30s fall in love despite judgmental friends, who assure them it’s a mistake. They say there’s someone for everyone, but should there be? Young executive produces with Party Over Here’s Samberg, Schaffer, Taccone and Ali Bell. CBS Studios is the studio. Young is showrunner and executive producer of Dan Harmon’s new animated comedy series Krapopolis for Fox. He began his career on as an animator on The Simpsons before moving on to write and produce Comedy Central’s Drawn Together. His other previous credits include It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Raising Hope, Life in Pieces and Son of Zorn. Party Over Here produces Hulu’s praised comedy series Pen15 and I Think You Should Leave for Netflix.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Hulu’s Acquisition of ‘Champaign ILL’ Is Latest Example of Streamers Giving New Life to Little-Seen Series

“Champaign ILL” featured rising stars Sam Richardson (“Veep”) and Adam Pally (“Happy Endings”) and garnered plenty of critical acclaim when it debuted. The series came from the minds behind popular comedies “Happy Endings” and “Black Monday.” Yet you probably never heard of it. Originally produced for YouTube Premium, the entire 10-episode season was released in 2018. But the series, about a hip-hop star’s entourage that’s forced to readjust to life without perks when the star unexpectedly dies, didn’t manage to find audiences, particularly as YouTube started exiting the scripted business. Now, “Champaign ILL” is getting a second lease on life — via...
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Celine Dion shares health update as she announces heartbreaking news

Celine Dion left fans heartbroken as she announced a devastating health update that ultimately led to some very sad news. The singer shared a statement on her Instagram where she revealed that due to unfortunate developments in her health, the opening of her new Las Vegas residency would be delayed.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Former child star committed suicide by taking product purchased on Amazon: mother

(WJW) — Child actor Matthew Mindler committed suicide using a product purchased on Amazon, TMZ reports. TMZ reports Mindler’s cause of death was sodium nitrate toxicity. His death was ruled a suicide. Mindler, who was a student at Millersville University in Pennsylvania, was found dead near campus in August. Mindler, a first-year student at Millersville, […]
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Chicago Fire’ Star Jesse Spencer Reveals the Real-Life Reason He is Leaving Show

Wednesday night debuted the 200th episode of NBC’s “Chicago Fire.” Among other new plot lines, we’ve found out that Matt Casey actor Jesse Spencer is officially leaving the show. Last week hinted at Spencer’s departure. The revelation came after his character’s return home from Oregon and a heart-to-heart discussion with Lieutenant Christopher Herrmann. Now, Spencer’s revealed why he’s actually leaving the show.
CHICAGO, IL
realitytitbit.com

What is Love and Hip Hop star Princess' net worth?

Featuring on Love and Hip Hop: Miami, Princess is a cast member who recently had viewers talking when she strutted on the catwalk. The VH1 series showcases us the lives of upcoming Miami stars, with insights into not just the hip hop industry, but all the personal dramas and changes that take place.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Canceled ABC Show Moves to New Channel

It's been more than five years since ABC canceled Castle, but luckily fans still have ways to enjoy it on their TVs. The show has since lived on via syndication on TNT and local broadcast stations around the nation. Now, it has a whole new home for its reruns to air, giving fans a chance to relive the show's charming mysteries from the beginning. According to Deadline, Lifetime has picked up the rights to Castle. While it wasn't clear if all of the ABC dramedy was optioned, the show ran for eight seasons, totaling 173 episodes. Even if the whole series wasn't picked up, that's a healthy dose of content for Lifetime's schedule.
TV SERIES
flickprime.com

Khloe & Tristan attending Kourtney’s engagement spark possibility of rekindling romance

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s engagement in Montecito, California was attended by their household and shut ones, together with Khloe Kardashian’s former companion Tristan Thompson. Despite separating from one another, some time in the past, Thompson and Khloe co-parent their daughter, True, collectively. Tristan additionally reportedly walked in with Khloe...
MONTECITO, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Cameron Boyce’s Parents Say Late Son Warned Them He “Wasn’t Going To Be His Usual Self” in Thriller ‘Runt’

Cameron Boyce, the bright young actor known for his roles in the Disney franchise Descendants and TV show Jessie, died in July 2019 at 20 years old from a seizure caused by SUDEP (Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy). Today, with the Oct. 19 streaming release of Runt, a 2020 indie thriller directed by William Coakley, fans can see him in his last — and most edgy — role yet. During his lifetime, Boyce was known first and foremost for his comedic, lighthearted work for Disney, which his father Victor Boyce says wasn’t really a targeted goal or aspiration of his. As...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Trevor Jones Dies: ‘Millionaire Matchmaker’ Contestant Was 34

Trevor Jones, a contestant on Millionaire Matchmaker who also appeared on CNBC’s The Profit, has died at 34 years of age, according to his friend and business partner Travis Lubinsky. Lubinsky said Jones died on October 9, “from a sudden Vascular Ehlers Danlos Syndrome event.” According to the Mayo Clinic, “Ehlers-Danlos syndrome is a group of inherited disorders that affect your connective tissues — primarily your skin, joints and blood vessel walls…People who have Ehlers-Danlos syndrome usually have overly flexible joints and stretchy, fragile skin.” Vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, according to the clinic, “can cause the walls of your blood vessels, intestines...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Raven-Symoné Admits She Broke Up With Her Now-Wife Miranda Maday 8 Yrs. Ago Before 2020 Wedding: ‘I Messed Up’

Raven-Symoné & Miranda Maday’s love story is tumultuous, but Miranda revealed on the HL podcast she ‘always knew’ that Raven was ‘her person.’. Raven-Symoné and Miranda Maday’s love story goes quite far back, when the two met several years ago at a karaoke event and locked eyes. “I just walked up I was like, ‘Hi, how are you? Nice to see you, pretty eyes.’ And we actually didn’t leave each other’s side for like a good week or two after that,” Raven recalled on the HollywoodLife Podcast. The actress was planning a move to New York shortly after the two met and invited Miranda, a social media manager, to join her. However, it was just a short time later that the now-married faced a hiccup in their fairytale. “Sometimes you live in your child’s brain for so long until that right person comes along and shakes you out of your normal programming, and I couldn’t take it because I’m a wreck. So I broke up with her, and she was mad at me for good,” Raven recalled.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Bobby Shmurda Gets Clowned For 'Twerking' In New Video Snippet

It seems like Bobby Shmurda‘s buzz is threatening to fizzle out as the wait for new music continues. On Monday (October 18), Bobby took to his Instagram to tease his second single since returning home from prison — tentatively titled “Trapping Is a Sport” — and many fans aren’t feeling it.
CELEBRITIES
rollingout.com

Ray J makes hard-core demands in divorce petition

It appears that Ray J and Princess Love are serious about ending their marriage this time. Ray J, 40, has listed off his requests to the judge, according to court documents obtained by TMZ. The rapper-turned-reality TV star and businessman wants joint custody of the couple’s two children. Ray also...
RELATIONSHIPS
1070 KHMO-AM

1070 KHMO-AM

Hannibal MO
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KHMO AM 1070 has the best news coverage for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy