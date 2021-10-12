Many WSU employees not vaccinated as deadline looms

WESTFIELD — Nearly one-third of Westfield State employees remain unvaccinated against COVID-19 as the Oct. 15 deadline to be fully vaccinated quickly approaches. Approximately 290 of Westfield State’s 928 employees have just days to reach full vaccination status unless they have a legitimate medical or religious exemption. Westfield State Chief of Staff Tricia M. Oliver said that employees who remain unvaccinated past Oct. 15 will not be permitted to work or access the campus.