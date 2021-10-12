CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Can you become a hit if you don’t buy the quantity?This mobile game has more than 50 million downloads worldwide

By Editorial Team
gamingideology.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article【GameLook special manuscript, no unauthorized reprinting!】. GameLook report/Dog biting is not news, but dog biting is news. This is a classic saying in the traditional news industry about the value of news. When it comes to the game industry, there is also a clear example: the purchase and release that was once regarded as the sword is not news for a long time, and products that do not buy are “sell”. news.

gamingideology.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

3 Video Game Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

Nintendo’s multi-decade streak of creating hit gaming consoles and video games won’t end anytime soon. Unity Software powers more than half of the world’s video games. Roblox’s creator-driven gaming platform will naturally expand and attract more players and creators. Many video game stocks soared in 2020 as consumers purchased more...
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

What games have you bought more than once, and why?

Find all previous editions of the PCG Q&A here. Some highlights:. - What game are you tempted to replay whenever it's mentioned?. Maybe you wanted a digital copy to replace an aging physical copy. Or one of those Complete Gold GOTY Ultimate Everything editions to get all the DLC for a game you already had. Maybe you wanted a game on a different platform for the sake of cross-play, or convenience. Or you forgot you owned it already until you went to activate the key from a bundle. Look, it seemed like a bargain at the time.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Sony sells its chess and card mobile game subsidiary, and Scopely acquires GSN Games for $1 billion, making a lot of money?

[GameLookspecialmanuscriptnoreprintwithoutauthorization!】. GameLook report/Recently, mobile game publisher Scopely announced that it has acquired GSN Games from Sony Pictures Entertainment for US$1 billion. Half of the funds will be traded in cash and the other half will be traded in preferred shares. This transaction will give Sony a minority of Scopely Equity.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Games#Mobile Service#Downloads#Casual Game#The App Store#Google Play
gamingideology.com

Xbox Series X Restocking TODAY: Queue Open to Buy Xbox Bundles

This article contains affiliate links, we may receive a commission on all sales we generate from this. Learn more. Xbox Series X stock is back available to buy in the UK today, with online retailer Very, the latest store to get a fresh stock of Microsoft’s much sought-after console. A restock for the Xbox Series X went live on the Very website this morning, with a queue reopening after noon. If you want to buy an Xbox Series X from Very, you’ll have to queue, with some bundles in store.
FIFA
gamingideology.com

TOP10 downloads of the world’s most popular mobile games in September

Sensor Tower store intelligence data shows that “Pokémon Unite”, jointly created by Pokémon and Tencent, was downloaded 33 million times, ranking first in the global mobile game download list in September. The United States is the largest market for the game, contributing 21.8% of downloads; followed by Brazil, accounting for 12%. Please see the chart above for the complete list of TOP10 downloads of the world’s most popular mobile games. Note: Downloads are only counted on App Store and Google Play, excluding third-party Android markets in China and other regions.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Aurora report: Byte is the first time for APP users to win the championship in Q3, and the penetration rate of mobile games reaches 2.6%

【GameLook special manuscript, no unauthorized reprinting!】. GameLook report/As a well-deserved giant in the short video era, Bytedance and its subsequent development have always been the focus of attention both inside and outside the industry. At the end of last month, Byte announced that TikTok’s overseas monthly active users have reached 1 billion, which is about 1/3 of Facebook. For the emerging byte, this achievement is really worthy of joy.
VIDEO GAMES
PCGamesN

Valve says don’t, but you can easily access the Steam Deck’s gaming PC innards

Since the Steam Deck’s announcement back in July, Valve’s been relatively open about its upcoming handheld gaming PC. While we’ve had both an official and unofficial look at the device’s benchmark performance, the PC’s innards have remained a mystery. Thanks to a new teardown video by Valve, we now know how to disassemble and potentially upgrade the gaming machine. Yet, while the company makes delving into the Deck’s depths look easy, it also strongly advises against even popping the lid for a peak.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Google
WTAJ

Nintendo Switch vs. Nintendo Switch OLED: Is it worth the upgrade?

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. It’s a little bit more than just a display change The Nintendo Switch, a handheld gaming console first launched in 2017 and quickly became one of the fastest-selling devices. As of June 2021, almost 90 million units had been sold. This includes the 16 million units […]
VIDEO GAMES
wmleader.com

You can now sign up to buy Spotify’s Car Thing, but you probably shouldn’t

Spotify is making it easier to get ahold of its first hardware device, the Car Thing, by opening up a waitlist to purchase the device that anyone can join starting today. The catch is that now the streaming service’s previously invite-only product is $79.99 when it used to be free with paid shipping and handling.
ELECTRONICS
Denver Post

Upgrading? Here’s what you can do with an old mobile device.

Upgrading your smartphone or tablet will leave you with a decision: What to do with your old device?. Trading in, donating or recycling retired gear are all popular options, as is passing on a serviceable phone to a family member sharing your wireless-carrier account. But you have countless other ways to get more productive use from outdated hardware without putting a lot of money into it.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Android 12: Everything there is to know about Google’s new mobile OS

Android 12 is finally here. The world’s most-used operating system was finally shown off at Google I/O in May, and gets a major refresh. Google has finally released Android 12 to Pixel phones, meaning that if you have a Pixel 3 or later, you can get the latest-generation operating system. Excited for Android 12? You should be. The new operating system brings a series of major updates to Android. Here’s everything you need to know about Google’s latest mobile operating system. The best new features in Android 12 Android 12 brings a series of great new features and refinements to the operating system....
CELL PHONES
gamingideology.com

Xbox Series X restock TODAY: BT and EE both get more UK console shares to buy

This article contains affiliate links, we may receive a commission on all sales we generate from this. Learn more. Xbox Series X stock hunters have seen a great start this week, with Microsoft’s next-gen console back on sale in the UK. Both EE and BT released more stock of the Xbox Series X today (Monday, October 18). BT has sent out new codes for those wishing to purchase the Xbox Series X through the online store.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Xbox News: Celebrating Three Epic Months of Back-to-Back Blockbuster Game Launches in Xbox Game Pass

This has been a remarkable year for Team Xbox and for you, our fans. We welcomed Bethesda to the family, announced a new slate of games together in June, and launched Psychonauts 2 and Microsoft Flight Simulator, two of the highest-rated games of the year, into Xbox Game Pass. Twenty-five million players have now joined us in Sea of Thieves and your passion for Series X-shaped appliances has made the “Mini Fridge” a real thing. Our players are at the heart of everything we do and we couldn’t be more thankful for your incredible support.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Xbox Series X stock: Halo Edition pre-orders trickle in ahead of Infinite release

This article contains affiliate links, we may receive a commission on all sales we generate from this. Learn more. Xbox Series X additions are still scarce, but there’s reason to be hopeful. This week, the Xbox Series X is already available to purchase from both EE and BT, with a new batch of codes being sent to BT customers and the Xbox Series X available to order through EE’s Add To Plan scheme. Elsewhere, Very also launched an Xbox Series X supplement this week on the same day the retailer was also taking PS5 orders again.
VIDEO GAMES
BGR.com

Black Friday video game deals: PS5, Xbox Series X, more

Planning for the holidays is a must in this day and age. You’re likely going to need to allocate some money from your budget on what you purchase for others around that time. Hot items that are going to cost more during the year are usually purchased on Black Friday or Cyber Monday. That’s because some of the best deals you’ll find are during that time. We’re here to keep track of some of the best Black Friday deals out there. Make sure to visit our posts on TVs, smart home deals, and laptops. But we’re here to discuss video games...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Sony makes huge announcement – not PS4 owners pay attention

Non-PS4 owners, take note, you’ll soon be able to play God of War without needing a PlayStation console or subscription. Currently, God of War can only be played with a PS4, PS5 or with a PlayStation Now. But that will all change later this year, following the news that Sony...
VIDEO GAMES
wfla.com

Most popular Mario games you can buy online now

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. What are the best Mario games currently available?. Mario has been leaping from pipes since the ’80s, and he remains as popular as ever. People who own a Nintendo system might feel overwhelmed by the sheer number of Mario games available. Not only are there standard Mario games called platformers, where Mario runs through stages jumping around obstacles and stomping on bad guys, but Mario characters also find themselves in other genres, like racers, role-playing games and sports titles.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy