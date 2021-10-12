CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

IBM, Weather Company create environmental SaaS platform

By Jonathan Greig
ZDNet
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIBM and The Weather Company announced a new tool on Tuesday designed to help companies manage the impact of climate change and assess their own environmental impact. The Environmental Intelligence Suite leverages AI to provide weather, climate and operational data within an environmental performance management platform. It was built to provide assistance to organizations dealing with flooding, wildfires, air quality issues and other natural disasters.

www.zdnet.com

Comments / 0

Related
TechSpot

IBM brings weather data and AI to help with sustainability goals

In context: If you’ve read much about changes in the corporate world recently, you’ve undoubtedly started hearing about something called "CSR," short for Corporate Social Responsibility, and "ESG," an acronym for Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance. Seemingly out of the blue, organizations of all types and sizes are advertising, blogging, and promoting their own goals in these areas and talking about the progress they’ve made against them.
ENVIRONMENT
martechseries.com

Forsta Enhances Data Visualisation and Reporting Capabilities on Its SaaS Platform To Further Support the Market Research and CX Insights Industries

New features unveiled to better integrate Dapresy tools with PowerPoint. Forsta, the leading Customer Experience and Research Technology company, today announced updates to Dapresy, its award-winning data visualisation SaaS platform for the market research and customer experience (CX) insights industries. The global technology company has added new features to enhance Dapresy’s reporting capabilities across its StoryCreator and StoryTeller tools, which enable data storytellers to build compelling, impactful PowerPoint presentations in record time.
SOFTWARE
TheStreet

IBM's Krishna Says Company is in Virtuous Cycle

IBM (IBM) - Get International Business Machines (IBM) Report now makes much of its revenue in consulting and partnering with companies that weren’t even in the imagination stage when Big Blue began more than a century ago. IBM chairman and CEO Arvind Krishna told Jim Cramer on a recent episode...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saas#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#The Weather Company#Ibm Ai Applications
VentureBeat

IBM launches AI service to assist companies with climate change analysis

IBM today launched the Environmental Intelligence Suite, a set of AI-powered software that customers can use to prepare for climate risks that could disrupt operations. By combining AI, weather data, climate risk analytics, and carbon accounting capabilities, the Environmental Intelligence Suite can be used to help organizations assess their impact on the planet while reducing the complexity of regulatory compliance, IBM says.
TECHNOLOGY
SDTimes.com

IBM Research creates new benchmark for measuring AI

IBM Research has created AGENT, a benchmark for evaluating an AI model’s core psychological reasoning ability, or common sense, to help users build and test AI models that reason similar to how humans do. “We’re making progress toward building AI agents that can infer mental states, predict future actions, and...
COMPUTERS
phocuswire.com

IBM launches climate impact tools for airlines, other companies

IBM is unveiling a suite of environmental intelligence software to help companies understand both how their businesses are impacting the environment and how the environment is impacting their businesses. The IBM Environmental Intelligence Suite combines weather data, carbon accounting capabilities, artificial intelligence and more to help companies such as airlines...
SOFTWARE
pulse2.com

Prospecting SaaS Platform LeadIQ Raises $30 Million

LeadIQ — a leading account-based prospecting SaaS platform that simplifies lead management and sales prospecting — announced that it has raised a $30 million Series B. These are the details. LeadIQ — a leading account-based prospecting SaaS platform that simplifies lead management and sales prospecting — announced that it has...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
IBM
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Software
Cheddar News

IBM Unveils Environmental Intelligence Suite

IBM announced a suite of environmental intelligence software that leverages AI to help organizations prepare for and respond to weather and climate risks that may disrupt business, more easily assess their own impact on the planet, and reduce the complexity of regulatory compliance and reporting. General Manager of IBM A.I. Applications Kareem Yusuf joins Cheddar Climate to discuss.
ENVIRONMENT
CoinTelegraph

How to create an environmentally-friendly coin, explained

Why is everyone talking about the environmental impact of cryptocurrencies?. When Elon Musk reversed his plans to accept Bitcoin (BTC) as payment for Tesla cars in March of this year, it made the world stand up and take notice of the environmental impact of the blockchain industry as a whole. The mining process used by Bitcoin and others requires great energy supplies as it needs powerful machines to run at full tilt in order to process transactions.
ENVIRONMENT
CoinTelegraph

Revolutionary new platform Worthpad aims to create unlimited wealth for investors

AMSTERDAM – September 19, 2021 – Worthpad is a new platform offering safe and low-risk earning potential for retail investors through its innovative use of decentralized financed (DeFi) technologies. Worthpad simplifies things for investors and innovators and nurtures high-potential startups for unprecedented growth by providing all required resources, including investment...
MARKETS
The Next Web

IBM commits high-scale inference platform ModelMesh to open source

IBM today announced it has committed its ModelMesh inference service to open source. This is a big deal for the MLOps and DevOps community, but the implications for the average end-user are also huge. Artificial intelligence is a backbone technology that nearly all enterprises rely on. The majority of our...
SOFTWARE
insurancebusinessmag.com

Sedgwick partners with SaaS platform for auto appraisals

Sedgwick has announced a multi-year partnership with CCC Intelligent Solutions, a SaaS platform for the property and casualty insurance economy. Under the agreement, CCC’s mobile and artificial intelligence claims capabilities will power Sedgwick’s auto appraisal offering and related workflows. The agreement will enable Sedgwick to offer clients the next steps...
ECONOMY
thefastmode.com

Telia Company Selects VMware Telco Cloud Platform

Telia Company last week announced that it is working with VMware to accelerate its transition to a cloud-native infrastructure – as an integral part of Telia’s company-wide transformation across its markets. Telia has selected VMware Telco Cloud Platform as the common network horizontal digital platform on top of which 4G...
BUSINESS
Las Vegas Herald

Eric Painter Answers: Can SaaS Help Your Company-

Eric Painter has helped integrate SaaS solutions into the operation of many companies. However, he also knows that some businesses may not understand this option and how it benefits them. By fully grasping the nature of this software solution, you can integrate it into your overall operation and provide the long-term help that your company needs to thrive.
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

Hofy Launches SaaS Platform For Companies To Equip Remote Teams Globally

Backed by $15.2 million in funding, Hofy offers a one-stop solution for companies to efficiently set up their employees to work from home. Hofy, a platform that enables companies to easily provide and manage physical equipment for remote employees anywhere in the world, announced its official launch out of stealth with $15.2 million in funding from Stride.VC, Kindred Capital, Activum SG Ventures, TrueSight Ventures, 20 VC, Day One Ventures and a roster of angel investors including Ed Lando and Azeem Azhar.
BUSINESS
ZDNet

Modern wide area network architectures demand a new approach to security

Today however, corporate networks are incredibly complicated. The data centre is now usually off-premises, corporate-owned applications have made their way into the public cloud, and staff are using multiple Software as a Service (SaaS) applications. Branch offices have proliferated and their demands for network connectivity have grown to incorporate critical...
COMPUTERS
ZDNet

How to catapult your IT value? Rethink the IT operating model

Chief information officers often talk about their "IT operating model." This overly complex term describes the core activities needed to run an IT organization. IT does not exist in a vacuum. It serves specific business needs with operational responsibilities linked to revenue, cost, and risk. An IT operating model helps ensure that IT maintains operational excellence, delivers the right services to stakeholders, and supports the overall business direction and strategy.
COMPUTERS
ZDNet

IBM Q3 report shows gains in cloud revenue, declines in IBM Z

IBM published third-quarter financial results on Wednesday, showing steady gains in cloud but declines in the IBM Z and Power systems. The business technology giant delivered non-GAAP EPS of $2.52 on revenue of $17.6 billion, up 1% year-over-year. Analysts were expecting earnings of $2.49 per share on revenue of $17.79 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy