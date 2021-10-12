5 things to know for October 12: Gas prices, Texas, NFL, ISIS, Facebook

London (CNN Business) — The UK competition regulator has slapped Facebook with a $70 million fine for repeatedly ignoring warnings and deliberately breaking its rules. The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said in a statement Wednesday that Facebook had "consciously" refused to report all the required information during an investigation of the tech giant's acquisition of online database Giphy.
(CNN) — She was a frequent guest on The Oprah Winfrey Show -- an Ivy League-educated OB-GYN who often spoke about women's health and holistic medicine. She was a media darling, and in 2013 made Reader's Digest's annual list of 100 most trusted people in America. If you go to Dr. Christiane Northrup's Facebook page, her posts dispensing advice on health and aging to her 558,000 followers seem consistent with that persona of several years ago.
Kara Alaimo, an associate professor in the Lawrence Herbert School of Communication at Hofstra University, writes about women and social media. She was spokeswoman for international affairs in the Treasury Department during the Obama administration. Follow her on Twitter @karaalaimo. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author. View more opinion on CNN.
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Monday, October 11, GasBuddy reported a weekly update on Albany gas prices. All Albany-based data is from GasBuddy’s daily survey of 546 stations in Albany. Albany gas prices have risen 8.9 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.32/g Monday, October 11. Gas prices in Albany are 8.3 cents per […]
It’s Indigenous Peoples’ Day (or Columbus Day, depending on where you are), so we’ll have a short edition today. Remember, some businesses may be closed today, too, since it’s a federal holiday. Here’s what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day. 1. Virginia...
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – While Texans are paying the lowest prices for gas in the nation, it’s little relief for drivers around the Borderland, who are paying the highest prices in the state for gas, according to the most recent AAA Texas report. According to AAA Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the […]
An annual list of the world's coolest neighborhoods has been revealed, based on local intel from more than 38,000 city-dwellers. Has your community made the cut? Here are the top 10. Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day. 1. Coronavirus.
Walmart is looking to expand from retail into other areas like fulfillment services for merchants. So the next time you place an order from, say, Home Depot, it may be dropped off by Walmart instead. Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your...
Synthetic chemicals found in items such as makeup, perfume and food storage containers have been linked to up to 107,000 premature deaths a year among people ages 55 to 64 in the US, a new study found. Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On...
The recent oil spill off the coast of California has caused less damage than feared so far. However, it's brought the issue of offshore drilling into a new environment: state congressional races. Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day. 1. Supply...
Last week saw oil prices advance to the highest in seven years, with a barrel of West Texas Intermediate crude oil surpassing the critical $80 per barrel level. “The nation’s gas prices were also pushed to their highest since 2014, all on OPEC’s decision not to raise production more than it already agreed to in July,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.
BALTIMORE, MD—The national average price for a gallon of gas rose 8 cents on the week to reach $3.27, according to AAA. This is the highest price since October 2014 and is primarily due to the surging price of crude oil, which crept above $80 bbl before edging slightly lower. “The key driver for this recent rise in the price …
Continue reading "Gas prices surge to highest levels since October 2014"
The post Gas prices surge to highest levels since October 2014 appeared first on Nottingham MD.
La Niña has arrived and is here to stay through the winter. Depending on where you are, a wetter or drier season could be in store. Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day. 1. Coronavirus. FDA advisers are set to meet...
By some counts, half of kids as young as 10 use social media. It seems scary, but there are ways parents can help them stay safe online. Here’s what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day. 1. Capitol riot. The House committee investigating...
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In today’s 5 things to know, an abducted woman was found safe, the White House wants to vaccinate 5 to 11-year-olds, and find out what food is causing a salmonella outbreak. 1. Abducted woman found safe, suspect allegedly commits suicide. A Spencerport woman was abducted Tuesday...
(CNN) — President Joe Biden on Thursday is expected to face questions about his legislative agenda and his handling of key issues during his first year in office when he participates in a CNN town hall in Baltimore. The event will be moderated by CNN anchor Anderson Cooper and will...
At the beginning of 2021, many held out hope that new COVID vaccines would bring a swift end to the pandemic. But as the year nears its end, the U.S. is still battling the coronavirus, as both a rise in the Delta variant and slowing vaccination rates caused cases, hospitalizations, and deaths to rise to substantial levels again over the summer. So in another effort to mitigate the continued spread of COVID, officials, businesses, and states across the country have been introducing vaccination mandates to encourage citizens to complete their vaccine series. Today, a new massive vaccination mandate has hit several states.
Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here. Right-wing Las Vegas city councilwoman Michele Fiore jumped into the race for Nevada governor on Tuesday, with a video announcement featuring her shooting at beer bottles that say “CRT” and “vaccine mandates.”. Fiore, a Republican and former...
Comments / 0