Lego pledges to remove 'gender bias' from its products

Facebook has announced a research project that aims to push the “frontier of first-person perception”, and in the process help you remember where your left your keys.
The Ego4D project provides a huge collection of first-person video and related data, plus a set of challenges for researchers to teach computers to understand the data and gather useful information from it.
In September, the social media giant launched a line of “smart glasses” called Ray-Ban Stories, which carry a digital camera and other features. Much like the Google Glass project, which met mixed reviews in 2013, this one has prompted complaints of...
