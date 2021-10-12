CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honor 50 series global launch imminent, company confirms Google Mobile Services support

By Zohaib Ahmed
Cover picture for the articleThe Honor 50 series has been doing rounds on the internet for months due to one reason – Honor had confirmed that the smartphones will be the first in quite some time to ship with Google’s apps and services, in accordance with Google’s licensing and governance models. Until now, both Huawei and Honor have been dependent on HMS (Huawei Mobile Services) following the Huawei ban, which is in no way a substitute for Google services outside of China.

