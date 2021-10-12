CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is Nuclear Energy Green Energy? 10 EU Countries Call On Brussels To Add It To the List

slashdot.org
 9 days ago

Fuck off with "the left" you utter fucking drone. There is no "the right" or "the left". There is only people. Almost all of them nice, and not fucking psychopaths like you. You are perfectly exemplifying an anti-science political stand being taken purely to represent an ideology. To be a member in good standing of Team Blue you have to be antinuclear, and you will be parroting those talking points even as the last scraps of ice on Earth melt. In the same way, the people who have committed themselves to die of Covid for Jesus will gladly throw themselves at whatever Greek-lettered new variant of the pandemic will be the one that kills them.

slashdot.org

pv-magazine.com

Bangladesh looks to nuclear to raise clean energy share

The government of Bangladesh is pushing ahead with plans for new nuclear power plants to form the backbone of its energy mix, a strategy that has been criticized by the country's renewable energy industry. Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury, energy adviser to the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, said small-sized modular nuclear reactors are...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

France to announce sanctions amid fishing dispute with UK

France will announce potential sanctions over energy prices and trade “by the end of the week” in its fishing dispute with the United Kingdom the government spokesman said Wednesday.France vehemently protested the decision last month by the U.K. and the Channel Island of Jersey to refuse dozens of French fishing boats a license to operate in their territorial waters. Paris called the move “unacceptable.” France considers the restrictions as contrary to the post-Brexit agreement that the British government signed when it left the European Union “We are obviously in a position to take sanctions if the agreement...
INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

EU Chief Says Key to Energy Crisis Is Pushing Green Deal

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union's top official on Wednesday exhorted the bloc's 27 member nations to wean themselves off natural gas not only to speed the transition to clean energy but also to make the bloc a more independent player in the world. On the eve of an EU...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
slashdot.org

Radiant Aims To Replace Diesel Generators With Small Nuclear Reactors

But that would mean *capitalism*!!!! And science!!!! Both are products of Western Colonialism!!! Next thing you know, they'll be giving jobs to men because they don't allow women of child bearing age near nuclear waste, and will allow transgender women of child-bearing age!!!. I'm waiting for the furthest left wing...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
power-technology.com

EU delays classification of nuclear power for green financing

EU Financial Services Commissioner Mairead McGuinness has told The Financial Times that the bloc will take more time before coming to a decision on whether or not to include nuclear power and natural gas under its “taxonomy on sustainable financing”, originally due this autumn. The delay comes amid the continuing...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Study: Fossil fuel plans would far overshoot climate goals

The world needs to cut by more than half its production of coal, oil and gas in the coming decade to maintain a chance of keeping global warming from reaching dangerous levels, according to a U.N.-backed study released Wednesday.The report published by the U.N. Environment Program found that while governments have made ambitious pledges to curb greenhouse gas emissions, they are still planning to extract double the amount of fossil fuels in 2030â¯than what would be consistent withâ¯the 2015 Paris climate accord’s goal of keeping the global temperature rise below 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit). Even the less...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
austinnews.net

Use of renewable energies increases in EU countries: German official

Berlin [Germany], October 19 (ANI/Xinhua): The use of renewable energies increased in all 27 member states of the European Union (EU) in recent years, the German Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) said on Tuesday. The average share of renewable energies in gross final energy consumption in the EU increased from 13.9...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
arcamax.com

Iran-EU Brussels meeting on nuclear deal to start Thursday

Iranian and European Union diplomats will meet on Thursday in Brussels to discuss how to break a monthslong deadlock with the U.S. over how to revive the 2015 nuclear deal. Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian gave the date at a parliamentary briefing on Sunday, the semi-official Fars news agency reported, citing lawmaker Ahmad Alirezabeygi, who didn’t give any further details. The meeting in the Belgian capital follows a visit by top EU envoy Enrique Mora to Tehran on Thursday.
ECONOMY
world-nuclear-news.org

Energy crisis spurs Bulgaria's nuclear debate

Demands for new nuclear build in Bulgaria have intensified on the high price of coal-fired electricity and the need to replace the power plants that produce it. Bogomil Manchev, chairman of the Bulgarian Atomic Forum, used a newspaper interview to call on the government to make a plan to build at Belene as well as Kozloduy.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Why Is Europe So Divided On Nuclear Energy?

The global energy crunch is highlighting insecurity within some of the world’s most powerful regions. Nuclear energy has fallen out of favor with much of Europe, but a few countries are pushing to bring it back. Nuclear energy is an affordable, stable, clean and independent energy source that could provide...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
motorbikewriter.com

ACEM Proposes “Right Vehicle, Right Place, Right Energy” Solution to EU Green Deal

Europe has been very strict about its emissions goals; they aim for 78% of emissions cut by 2035, with the larger bar of 100% emissions cut by the year 2050. They’re in the market to succeed, especially since other countries have been submitting similarly unbelievable numbers in the bid for a zero-carbon future in the automotive and Powersports industry – but is it a realistic goal?
ECONOMY
IBTimes

Iran Says Agreed With EU On Brussels Nuclear Talks 'In Days'

Iran and the EU agreed Thursday to hold further dialogue in Brussels aimed at resuming talks on a faltering 2015 nuclear deal between the Islamic republic and world powers, Tehran said. The European Union envoy charged with coordinating talks on reviving the Iran nuclear deal, Enrique Mora, met with Iranian...
MIDDLE EAST
International Business Times

EU To Target High Energy Prices

The EU on Wednesday will present a "toolbox" of measures to mitigate an energy crunch that threatens to send Europeans' power bills soaring. The European Commission has been under pressure to act on the looming crisis, even though individual EU governments are more directly responsible for their energy sources and taxation.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
raventribune.com

Eruption of energy prices: EU proposes measures for countries

Rising energy costs are causing problems for private households and companies in EU member states. Some countries are calling for concerted action by the Federation of States, for example in the creation of gas reserves. Today, however, the EU Commission wants to provide a kind of toolbox for self-help. What...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Nuclear power is not sustainable energy - German environment ministry

BERLIN, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Germany's continues to push for the European Union not to classify nuclear power as a sustainable energy source, the country's environment ministry spokesperson told a press conference on Wednesday. "In the event an accident, entire regions would become uninhabitable and many future generations of taxpayers...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Telegraph

SNP-Green net zero plans ‘could add £800 to energy bills’

Energy bills could be forced up by another £800 and homes rendered “unsellable” by the Scottish Government’s controversial plan to force home owners to rip out their gas boilers, an official consultation on the scheme has warned. An analysis of responses on the new Heat in Buildings strategy, unveiled by...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

