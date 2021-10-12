CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago White Sox eliminated by Houston Astros in ALDS Game 4

 7 days ago

The Houston Astros eliminated the Chicago White Sox to reach their 5th straight AL Championship Series.

The White Sox had managed to stave off elimination after winning Sunday's game 12-6, but fell to the Astros 10-1 at Guaranteed Rate Field Tuesday.

But Sox fans had to wait an extra day after the weather forced the game to be postponed.

'He's a wizard:' Chicago White Sox 'Cane Guy' explains power of magic stick used to defeat Astros

Chicago White Sox fan Ron Holt explains how he came to be known as the 'Cane Guy' with many fans crediting him with helping the team defeat the Houston Astros.

Chicago White Sox fan gets Leury Garcia tattoo after making promise on Twitter before home run

Fans were optimistic that the South Siders could make it happen.

"I went to the game on Sunday. The energy in this place was just insane," said Sox fan Allie Kaleta. "We bought tickets with the rain delay yesterday. We have to just come. We have to be here for this. It's a once in a lifetime opportunity for us."

"We want to see McCullers today," Sox fan Pat Lustig said. "We don't want to see him in Houston. We want to see him today. Bring him to Chicago, In the cold. Chicago. Take it back to Houston tomorrow. Sox in five. Let's go! Sox in five."

One local super fan credited for maybe working his magic. Ron Holt was at the game Sunday when things were going sideways and on impulse he pointed his cane at the batter and started giving him instructions. He's now being called a wizard and is invited to Tuesday's game.

RELATED: Jim Kaat, MLB Network broadcaster, uses '40 acres' off the cuff during White Sox Game 2 telecast

"So then somebody says, 'That's a magic cane' and my son says, 'No it's not. He's a wizard. He's Gandalf.' And so when the guys come up, I pointed to them and said 'You have the power. You have the power,'" Holt said. "It's fully juiced. I have plugged it into a cosmic battery and it's ready to go."

And after using five relief pitchers on Sunday, White Sox Manager Tony La Russa welcomed the unplanned day off thinks, magic aside, it could be a blessing in disguise.

RELATED: Chicago White Sox fan punched during playoff game against Houston Astros

If the Sox are able to get the win Tuesday at Guaranteed Rate Field, they will play a Game 5 in Houston. The winner of the series will go on to play the Boston Red Sox in the ALCS.

White Sox ALDS schedule:

Game 1: Astros 6, White Sox 1

Game 2: Astros 9, White Sox 4

Game 3: White Sox 12, Astros 6

Game 4: 1:07 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 12, at Guaranteed Rate Field

Game 5: 8:07 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 13, at Houston (if necessary)

White Sox ALDS Roster:

Pitchers: Dylan Cease, Lucas Giolito, Liam Hendriks, Craig Kimbrel, Michael Kopech, Reynaldo López, Lance Lynn, José Ruiz, Ryan Tepera, Aaron Bummer, Garrett Crochet and Carlos Rodón/

Catchers: Zack Collins and Yasmani Grandal

Infielders: José Abreu, Tim Anderson, Leury García, César Hernández, Danny Mendick, Yoán Moncada and Gavin Sheets

Outfielders: Adam Engel, Billy Hamilton, Eloy Jiménez, Luis Robert and Andrew Vaughn

Taxi Squad: INF Jake Burger, RHP Ryan Burr, RHP Matt Foster, LHP Jace Fry, INF Romy González, OF Brian Goodwin, LHP Dallas Keuchel, RHP Evan Marshall and C Seby Zavala

White Sox beat Houston Astros in Game 3 of MLB playoffs at Guaranteed Rate Field

Chicago White Sox's Yasmani Grandal says he didn't intentionally get in way of throw to home

Chicago White Sox in 0-2 series hole after Game 2 loss against Houston Astros

