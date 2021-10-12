CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sacramento, CA

Gov. Newsom Inks Legislation Designed to Improve Workplace Conditions for Garment Workers, Combat Unfair Pay, Designate Farmworkers as ‘Essential’

By David Greenwald
davisvanguard.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSACRAMENTO, CA – Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed 18 worker protection bills into law, an historic action designed, said the bills’ authors, to help keep workers safe, end unfair pay practices, and require that garment workers are paid an hourly wage. The garment industry has long practiced piece-rate compensation. This...

www.davisvanguard.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
SFGate

Newsom asks the courts to halt a COVID vaccine mandate

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who previously said that Democratic politicians should "lean into" COVID-19 policies such as vaccine mandates and issued the nation's first such mandate for schoolchildren, is trying to get the federal courts to halt a vaccine mandate for prison guards. Two weeks ago, a federal judge ruled...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Furious parents blast 'inhumane treatment' after California school district told parents to send children in with 'warm jackets' as they would be forced to eat lunch in the rain because of Covid-19 restrictions

A California school district sparked a huge backlash after one of its schools sent an email to parents earlier earlier this week telling them their children would be forced eat lunch outside in the rain due to coronavirus restrictions. The email from Patwin Elementary School notified parents that 'students are...
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sacramento, CA
Government
State
California State
Local
California Government
City
Sacramento, CA
thecentersquare.com

Newsom's daughter to get vaccine after days of criticism

(The Center Square) – The office of Gov. Gavin Newsom said Wednesday the governor's daughter is scheduled to receive the COVID-19 vaccine "in a manner of days," after several days of criticism that he mandated the vaccine on other children while not having his daughter get one. "The Governor’s daughter...
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
Lake County News

Gov. Newsom signs college affordability and accessibility legislation, highlights $47.1 billion higher education package

At California State University, Northridge on Wednesday, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation to improve college affordability and increase access to higher education, and highlighted the historic $47.1 billion higher education package — the most ever invested in higher education in modern history. “We’re turning commitments into reality by ensuring that...
CALIFORNIA STATE
dot.LA

Gov. Newsom Signs Silenced No More Act, a Win for California Tech Workers

Earlier today Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the Silenced No More Act into law, minting new protections for workers who speak out about discrimination and harassment. The law bars California companies from using non-disclosure clauses in settlement and severance agreements to stop workers from publicly discussing cases of sexual harassment, discrimination and assault in the workplace. It goes into effect next year and is not confined to the tech industry, however it has drawn new attention to the sector's widespread use of NDAs to silence workers.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inked#Economy#Combat Unfair Pay#Designate Farmworkers#Cal Osha#Sb#Ab#D San Diego
kingcityrustler.com

Newsom signs bill to protect farmworkers from wildfire smoke

SACRAMENTO — Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed Assembly Bill 73, Assemblymember Robert Rivas’ Farmworker Wildfire Smoke Protections Act, into law on Sept. 27. California’s wildfire season, combined with heat waves and the Covid-19 pandemic, has helped shine a light on the necessary safety protocols agricultural workers need to remain safe while working in unhealthy air quality conditions.
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
coloradoboulevard.net

Gov. Newsom Signs Legislation to Reduce Lead Exposure in Drinking Water

On Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, Governor Newsom signed AB 100, authored by Assemblymember Chris Holden that will ban the manufacture and sale in California of water faucets and fixtures that leach excess lead. Lead is a severe neurotoxin that damages the brains and central nervous systems of young children. Lead...
POLITICS
CBS San Francisco

Parents Rally Statewide To Protest Newsom’s School COVID Vaccination Mandate

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — Thousands of parents staged protests statewide Monday, voicing their anger with Gov. Gavin Newsom over his mandate that would require school age children to be vaccinated against COVID in order to take part in classroom instruction. The largest ‘Our Children, Our Choice’ protest was scheduled at the State Capitol for late Monday morning, but other smaller rallies were set to take place in communities stretching from the San Francisco Bay Area to San Diego. A number of parents also kept their children home from public schools Monday morning in protest. “We are here at the state capital protesting...
LIVERMORE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy