Gov. Newsom Inks Legislation Designed to Improve Workplace Conditions for Garment Workers, Combat Unfair Pay, Designate Farmworkers as ‘Essential’

Earlier today Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the Silenced No More Act into law, minting new protections for workers who speak out about discrimination and harassment. The law bars California companies from using non-disclosure clauses in settlement and severance agreements to stop workers from publicly discussing cases of sexual harassment, discrimination and assault in the workplace. It goes into effect next year and is not confined to the tech industry, however it has drawn new attention to the sector's widespread use of NDAs to silence workers.

POLITICS ・ 12 DAYS AGO