Gov. Newsom Inks Legislation Designed to Improve Workplace Conditions for Garment Workers, Combat Unfair Pay, Designate Farmworkers as ‘Essential’
SACRAMENTO, CA – Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed 18 worker protection bills into law, an historic action designed, said the bills’ authors, to help keep workers safe, end unfair pay practices, and require that garment workers are paid an hourly wage. The garment industry has long practiced piece-rate compensation. This...www.davisvanguard.org
