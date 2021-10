Can tradition last forever? Or does it have to adapt to survive? These are the questions asked by Archie Maddocks’ 2017 Bruntwood prize-shortlisted play, A Place for We. Set in one building in Brixton, as the Windrush generation is arriving and in the wake of the scandal about their treatment, we see three families from different times strive to make it fit to serve their changing community. Shifting its identity from a pub to a funeral parlour and an urban-zen enoteca – each generation believes their service is what the local people should want and need.

MOVIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO