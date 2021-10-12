Plaschke: Dodgers haunted by chilling moments in blustery Game 3 NLDS loss to Giants
The Giants can advance to the National League Championship Series with a win here Tuesday night in a game that will surely force the Dodgers to start Walker Buehler on just three days of rest for the first time in his major-league career. Just win tomorrow," said manager Dave Roberts. Yeah, you're right, 106 wins and a World Series championship defense could be gone like…whoosh "Whatever it takes to win tomorrow," Roberts said.
