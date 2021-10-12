Plaschke: Dodgers haunted by chilling moments in blustery Game 3 NLDS loss to Giants

In what may have been the most anticipated division series in recent memory, the Los Angeles Dodgers triumphed in San Francisco in the winner-take-all NLDS Game 5. The Dodgers now advance to the National League Championship series to face the Atlanta Braves, while the Giants' season has come to a heartbreaking end. Pregame After trailing 2-1 in the series, the Dodgers won a critical game four in Los Angeles by a 7-2 score to even the series and force game five.

