Plaschke: Dodgers haunted by chilling moments in blustery Game 3 NLDS loss to Giants

By Yahoo! Sports
giants365.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Giants can advance to the National League Championship Series with a win here Tuesday night in a game that will surely force the Dodgers to start Walker Buehler on just three days of rest for the first time in his major-league career. Just win tomorrow," said manager Dave Roberts. Yeah, you're right, 106 wins and a World Series championship defense could be gone like…whoosh "Whatever it takes to win tomorrow," Roberts said.

www.giants365.com

Audacy

Josh Donaldson mocks Dodgers, rips MLB during NLCS Game 3

Josh Donaldson has been following his former team rather closely this October and the former Atlanta Braves slugger and current Minnesota Twins third baseman had some thoughts about Tuesday’s Game 3 NLCS against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Donaldson was live-tweeting during the game and began to tear into the Dodgers...
MLB
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The Max Scherzer Decision

Max Scherzer started the Wild Card game for the Los Angeles Dodgers tonight. He did not make it through the fifth inning. While Scherzer gave up just one run, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts pulled his ace with one out and two men on in the top of the fifth inning.
MLB
FanSided

Watch: Dodgers fan fights the police at Dodger Stadium, and it ends really poorly

The Los Angeles Dodgers are fighting the San Francisco Giants for the NL West title and one of their fans is fighting security inside Dodger Stadium. Dodgers fans are dealing with some tough injury news surrounding Clayton Kershaw who had to leave Friday’s start early and his postseason availability is in doubt.
MLB
foxla.com

VIDEO: Dodger fans brawl during crucial Game 4 of NLDS

LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Dodgers played a remarkable game and kept their playoff hopes alive in Game 4 of the National League Division Series against the San Francisco Giants Tuesday night. However, the game experience was soured for some fans in one section of Dodger Stadium. A video...
MLB
Walker Buehler
giants365.com

Dodgers vs. Giants: NLDS Game 3 live updates

The Dodgers won Game 2 of the NLDS Saturday to even the best-of-five series at 1-1. They face the San Francisco Giants in Game 3 of National League Division Series on Monday at 6:37 p.m. Follow for updates from pregame through the final postgame interview.
MLB
giants365.com

NLDS Game 5 – Dodgers get last laugh

In what may have been the most anticipated division series in recent memory, the Los Angeles Dodgers triumphed in San Francisco in the winner-take-all NLDS Game 5. The Dodgers now advance to the National League Championship series to face the Atlanta Braves, while the Giants' season has come to a heartbreaking end. Pregame After trailing 2-1 in the series, the Dodgers won a critical game four in Los Angeles by a 7-2 score to even the series and force game five.
MLB
#Dodgers#Giants#Nlds
dailydodgers.com

Photos: Giants face tougher test against Dodgers in NLDS Game 2

Although the Giants were clear winners in Game 1, many expect a more difficult challenge as San Francisco tries to win Game 2 of the National League Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. San Francisco faces Los Angeles' southpaw Julio Urias. In response, the Giants changed their lineup, which is something they've done all season.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FanSided

Dodgers fans are no-shows for winner-take-all Game 5

Despite hosting Game 5 at Dodgers Stadium, Los Angeles Dodgers fans are apparently no-shows to support their team in what could be their final NLCS game. The Los Angeles Dodgers may have come back from a 3-1 deficit last year, but this year, Dodgers fans aren’t feeling as lucky. At...
MLB
cbslocal.com

Giants, Dodgers To Face Off Crucial Game 3 Of NLDS

Tied at a game apiece, the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers are set to face off in Game 3 of the National League Division Series. Vern Glenn reports ahead of Monday night's first pitch. (10/11/21)
MLB
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
KTLA

Dodgers even series, trounce Giants in Game 2 of NLDS

With some mighty swings, solid pitching and defensive gems that have defined the Dodgers’ success the past decade, the defending World Series champions are headed home in prime playoff position having grabbed momentum away from the division-winning Giants. Fittingly, this NL Division Series between rivals has become a back-and-forth fight. Julio Urías shut down San […]
MLB
WBAL Radio

In Wood they trust: Giants turn to ex-Dodger in NLDS Game 3

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Alex Wood is coming home to start Game 3 of the NL Division Series at Dodger Stadium. For the Giants. The ex-Dodgers pitcher gets the ball Monday night against Los Angeles ace Max Scherzer with the best-of-five series tied at a game apiece. Wood was a...
MLB
Athletics Nation

NLDS Game 2 Thread: Braves at Brewers, Dodgers at Giants

The MLB postseason had a full day on Friday, with four games across both leagues, but on Saturday the American League gets a rest. The National League continues with a pair of Game 2 matchups in their divisional series round. First the Atlanta Braves play the Milwaukee Brewers and Miller Park, and then the Los Angeles Dodgers square off against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park.
MLB

