RF Industries Receives $10 Million Follow-on Order from Tier-1 Wireless Carrier Customer
SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / RF Industries, Ltd, (NASDAQ:RFIL), a national manufacturer and marketer of interconnect products and systems, today announced it has received a follow-on order of more than $10 million from its new tier-1 wireless carrier customer at the Company's Cables Unlimited division for its OptiFlex™ hybrid fiber solution, for use in the build-out of wireless tower sites. The Company received multiple large orders from this same customer earlier this fiscal year including orders in March, May and July.www.dallassun.com
Comments / 0