RF Industries Receives $10 Million Follow-on Order from Tier-1 Wireless Carrier Customer

 9 days ago

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / RF Industries, Ltd, (NASDAQ:RFIL), a national manufacturer and marketer of interconnect products and systems, today announced it has received a follow-on order of more than $10 million from its new tier-1 wireless carrier customer at the Company's Cables Unlimited division for its OptiFlex™ hybrid fiber solution, for use in the build-out of wireless tower sites. The Company received multiple large orders from this same customer earlier this fiscal year including orders in March, May and July.

Marko Brando bootstrapped its way to revenue of over Rs. 2 Cr

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 21 (ANI/Heylin Spark): MarkoBrando, a Kolkata-based full-service digital marketing agency founded in 2014 by Shreyansh Rohatgi, has bootstrapped its way to a revenue of Rs2 Cr. The digital agency which claims to have worked with 450 clients from various sectors like real estate, ecommerce and...
Organto Expands "I AM Organic" Listing with NS Stations, Part of Dutch Railways

VANCOUVER, BC and BREDA, the NETHERLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 / Organto Foods Inc. (TSXV:OGO)(OTC:OGOFF)(FSE:OGF) ('Organto' or 'the Company'), an integrated provider of organic and value-added organic fruits and vegetables, today announced that it has expanded the listing of its I AM Organic products with NS Stations, adding branded organic bananas in both the Kiosk and StationsHuiskamer, retail formats of NS Stations. These listings are in addition to the previously announced listing of a variety of ready-to-eat organic fresh cut fruits at Julia's, a food service concept also operated by NS Stations, and add 130 additional points of sale.
Wireless Carriers Are Winning 5G Customers for the Wrong Reason

Even before the country’s two largest wireless carriers reported strong quarterly results this week, Morgan Stanley had a bit of cold water to splash. The investment bank published the results of its ninth annual broadband and wireless survey on Monday. Among the findings were that only 4% of respondents cited “innovative technology” such as 5G as an important factor in their choice of service. That number was unchanged from the previous year’s survey—despite an unremitting onslaught of marketing from wireless carriers and device makers for the next-gen wireless standard.
Sidus Space Announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

CAPE CANAVERAL, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 / Sidus Space, Inc. announced today that it has submitted a confidential draft registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'SEC') relating to a proposed initial public offering of its common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The initial public offering is expected to take place after the SEC completes its review process, subject to market and other conditions.
Frequency Electronics Receives $5.3 Million Order for Space-Qualified Oscillators

Frequency Electronics, a world leader in the design, development, and manufacture of high precision timing, frequency generation, and RF control products for space and terrestrial applications, has been awarded a contract for space-qualified precision oscillators for use in a government satellite program. This order is an exercise of options on a current contract. The value of the award is approx. $5.3 Million. The contract period of performance runs through October of 2024. No further details of the award are being released.
DraftKings Receives Extension on $22.6 Billion Entain Takeover Offer

DraftKings and Entain have been granted an extension for the U.S. bookmaker’s $22.6 billion takeover proposal. Regulators in the U.K. had set Oct. 19 as a deadline for DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) to either make a formal offer for Entain, or announce that it was walking away. Now that deadline has been extended to Nov. 16. The Panel on Takeovers and Mergers’ takeover code says the board of the offeree can request an extension based on the status of negotiations and the anticipated timetable for completion. Those decisions are typically announced before the deadline is set to expire, and the offeree must then...
Press Release: Astronics to receive $24 million from AMJP and asset sale

Astronics Corporation, a leading provider of advanced technologies for global aerospace, defense and other mission critical industries, announced that it has closed on the sale of its facility in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida for total consideration of $9.1 million. Net proceeds were approximately $8.7 million in cash. The Company expects to record a gain in the fourth quarter of 2021 of approximately $5.0 million. The sale was a result of the consolidation of the DME lighting and safety operations into its East Aurora, NY operations.
Verizon digital carrier Visible customer accounts were hacked

Visible, a US digital wireless carrier owned by Verizon, admitted that some customer accounts were hacked after dealing with technical problems in the past couple of days. The announcement was made on Visible’s official sub-reddit by an employee who said the company is investigating an incident that led to a small number of accounts being breached.
T-Mobile customers are receiving spam texts possibly related to August's data breach

On Reddit (via The T-Mo Report) several T-Mobile customers have been targeted by a scam so topical, it was ripped out of the headlines. Some T-Mobile subscribers were unable to use their connected devices yesterday as an outage affected the carrier's network. A clever ploy was quickly put together and a text disseminated that said, "We apologize for the temporary phone outage yesterday."
Macy's e-commerce business could have an enterprise value of $11.5 billion, Cowen says

Macy's Inc.'s e-commerce platform could have an enterprise value of $11.5 billion, according to estimates from Cowen analysts. Macy's is facing a showdown with activist investors Jana Partners LLC, according to The Wall Street Journal, who are encouraging the department store retailer to separate its e-commerce from its bricks-and-mortar business. Cowen analysts say that, with an $11.5 billion enterprise value, Macy's e-commerce unit could be worth as much as $40 per share. Macy's stock will open Thursday at $26.35. "We believe a spinoff could be possible, and management and the board have and are analyzing this possibility along with other value generating initiatives," said Cowen analysts. "However, we acknowledge that there have not been many successful long-term proof points, and there are significant risks to destabilizing the business and slowing momentum." Cowen rates Macy's stock outperform with a $32 price target, up from $27. Macy's shares have rallied 134.2% for the year to date while the S&P 500 index has gained 20.8% for the period.
Verizon adds more postpaid subscribers than expected on 5G strength

(Reuters) -Verizon Communications Inc said on Wednesday it added more postpaid phone subscribers than expected in the third quarter, supported by a steady demand for 5G services. The carrier has been doubling down on its investments in 5G technology to keep up with a surge in demand for mobile and...
Ulta to announce new Google partnership, 50 new stores per year during virtual investor event

Ulta Beauty Inc. is hosting a virtual analyst and investor event on Tuesday where it plans to announce a partnership with Google , an investment in an AI retail technology company Adeptmind, and more. The Google partnership will leverage Ulta Beauty's GlamLab Virtual try-on tool for lipstick and eyeshadow within certain brands in Google search and on the YouTube platform. Ulta will also launch a $20 million Digital Innovation Fund that will partner with early-stage investors, entrepreneurs and others. Same-day delivery is coming to some markets, and cost-saving targets of $150 million to $200 million are set. For fiscal 2022 through fiscal 2024, Ulta Beauty is forecasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5% to 7% for sales, low-double digit CAGR for earnings per share, comparable sales growth of 3% to 5% annually and 50 new stores per year. Ulta shares fell 4.2% in Tuesday premarket trading, but the stock is up 41.5% for the year to date. The benchmark S&P 500 index [s:spx] is up 19.5% for 2021 so far.
Oswego Industries Receives Award From U.S. General Services Administration

Oswego Industries Inc., a Fulton-based nonprofit agency that supports adults with developmental disabilities, recently received a Commendable Service Award from the U.S. General Services Administration. The award was presented to the Custodial Team for “helping the GSA maintain the James Hanley Federal Building and US Courthouse and keeping it open...
Customer Accounts of ‘Visible’ Phone Carrier Hacked, Unauthorized Purchases Made

Visible, a carrier owned by Verizon, suffered what some believed was a data breach on Wednesday, with some customer accounts hacked (via ArsTechnica). Reports from customers on Twitter and Reddit showed that they saw unauthorized purchases with their Visible account. The hacker(s) used the person’s payment information on file to order iPhones, and changed the passwords and/or email on the account.
Verizon’s Visible Wireless Carrier Confirms Credential-Stuffing Attack

Visible says yes, user accounts were hijacked, but it denied a breach. As of today, users are still posting tales of forcibly changed passwords and getting stuck with bills for pricey new iPhones. On Wednesday, Verizon’s Visible – an all-digital, uber-cheap wireless carrier – confirmed what customers have been complaining...
WILDWOOD MAY CHANGE WIRELESS CARRIER REGULATIONS

Wildwood officials will meet today and consider new policies and procedures regarding the deploying of small wireless facilities in the city. Towns are dealing with the onset of 5G implementation and have come up with their own regulations to manage it. A contract may also be awarded that will result in improvements to city hall. Today’s meeting starts at 5pm.
