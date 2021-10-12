CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia Marathon Now Requires In-Person Runners To Be Fully Vaccinated

By CBS3 Staff
 9 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — City officials have updated the COVID vaccination policy for the Philadelphia marathon. In-person runners at all 2021 marathon weekend events will be required to provide proof they are fully vaccinated.

A negative test result is no longer allowed for participation.

Due to this change, the Dunkin Munchkin Kids Run has been canceled.

Philadelphia Marathon weekend events begin Nov. 19.

CBS Philly

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

