CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Bo Wagner | Use your gifts for the benefit of the entire body

By Bo Wagner Contributor
Anson Record
Anson Record
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fTUVg_0cOcaG7V00

To say that I am geographically challenged would be far too kind of an estimation of my abilities. If you want someone that can lift very heavy weights, do martial arts, learn and utilize foreign languages, handle a weapon, or other skills that might come in handy if one is a spy, I am your guy. But if you need a spy that can tell you whether Prague is east or west of Istanbul, I recommend you choose someone, literally anyone else but me. In fact, even if you just want directions to someplace in my hometown, the place where I have lived literally my entire life, I still recommend you ask anyone but me.

It really is that bad.

Needless to say, the advent of the GPS has made my life infinitely more efficient. Before it came along, I had to rely mostly on DWAI.

“Dana, where am I?”

I have made more calls like that than I care to admit. These predated the cell phone GPS, obviously, and resulted in the early years of our marriage of her pulling out an atlas and saying, “Okay, what road do you see?” From there, she would guide me turn by turn and road by road to my destination, and then doubtless reach for the Tylenol once I finally arrived and hung up.

I thought of that this past Saturday as she and I took forty-two people from our youth group and church to a local corn maze. I am not sure who came up with the brilliant idea of turning standing fields of corn into elaborate mazes, but whoever did so was a genius. They are tons of fun, clearly very profitable, and we will be going back.

Everyone broke up into groups and went into the maze. Dana dutifully let me lead the way. Mind you, we were handed a map going into it, but I was not really interested in that. I mean, it’s corn; how hard can it be?

We walked into the entrance of maze number one, and half an hour later walked out – at the exit of maze number two. Those two mazes do not even intersect. I cannot really begin to explain that one. Dana just sighed…

“Let’s do it again,” I said, “and this time, you lead the way and use the map.”

Step by step, carefully noting each twist and turn, she guided us through maze one and then maze two successfully. In fact, on the second maze, a group fell in behind us as she led. I looked back at them, and in answer to my unasked question, they replied, “We want to get out of here, and she looks like she knows what she is doing.”

There is no shame in my game; I will let her lead and take credit for great delegating skills any day of the week.

There is a very beneficial humility that comes from realizing that no one is equipped with every skill and ability. Especially when it comes to church, God used a very picturesque analogy to describe what he does with the gifts and abilities he gives. He told the local church at Corinth in 1 Corinthians 12:14-18, “For the body is not one member, but many. If the foot shall say, Because I am not the hand, I am not of the body; is it therefore not of the body? And if the ear shall say, Because I am not the eye, I am not of the body; is it therefore not of the body? If the whole body were an eye, where were the hearing? If the whole were hearing, where were the smelling? But now hath God set the members every one of them in the body, as it hath pleased him.”

Neither individual believers nor even a single family are the body; they are merely body parts. When the whole body comes together, every part plays a role and all the body benefits. God did not give us our talents and abilities so that we could sit on the couch with them; he gave us our talents and abilities so that we could come together as one complete body and serve the entire body with them.

There is no shame in this arrangement. You may not be able to sing, but you can be blessed and helped by the singing of others while they, in turn, are blessed and helped by you keeping the nursery. The guy in the pew behind you may not preach, but he can be blessed and helped by the preaching while others are blessed and helped by his giving. Some will be great soul winners, others mighty prayer warriors, still others great encouragers. Some will lead, some will hold up the arms of those who lead as Aaron and Hur did for Moses. There are so many ways that every single person can obey 1 Corinthians 12:14-18 and be a benefit to the body, but one way that can never happen is by sitting home with those gifts. Don’t let your body go missing its knee or its nose or its hangy-ball-in-the-back-of-the-throat, which technically is called a uvula, but really should be called a hangy-ball-in-the-back-of-the-throat.

Use your gifts for the good of the body. One of my gifts, by the way, is having enough sense to let my wife tell me how to get from point A to point B.

Comments / 0

Related
northwestgeorgianews.com

Bo Wagner: Use your gifts for the benefit of the entire body

To say that I am geographically challenged would be far too kind of an estimation of my abilities. If you want someone that can lift very heavy weights, do martial arts, learn and utilize foreign languages, handle a weapon, or other skills that might come in handy if one is a spy, I am your guy. But if you need a spy that can tell you whether Prague is east or west of Istanbul, I recommend you choose someone, literally anyone else but me. In fact, even if you just want directions to some place in my hometown, the place where I have lived literally my entire life, I still recommend you ask anyone but me.
SOCIETY
Bladen Journal

Wagner: Among my unique gifts is to let her lead

To say that I am geographically challenged would be far too kind of an estimation of my abilities. If you want someone that can lift very heavy weights, do martial arts, learn and utilize foreign languages, handle a weapon, or other skills that might come in handy if one is a spy, I am your guy. But if you need a spy that can tell you whether Prague is east or west of Istanbul, I recommend you choose someone, literally anyone else but me.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
northwestgeorgianews.com

Bo Wagner: An accurate look at the Good Samaritan

“Do you know what comes to mind now when, together with popular movements, I think of the Good Samaritan? Do you know what comes to mind? The protests over the death of George Floyd. It is clear that this type of reaction against social, racial or macho injustice can be manipulated or exploited by political machinations or whatever, but the main thing is that, in that protest against this death, there was the Collective Samaritan who is no fool!”(https://newsfinale.com/news/pope-francis-compares-george-floyd-to-biblical-good-samaritan-praises-blm-rioters-for-being-social-poets/)
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Moses
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito Case: Blogger Discovers ‘Weird’ Detail on Brian Laundrie’s Pinterest Account

Internet sleuths have come out of the woodwork in the Gabby Petito case. Blogger Shaynah Dodge is one of them. Minnesota blogger Shaynah Dodge has been closely documenting Gabby Petito’s on her blog page with a little over 77,000 followers. Recently, she dissected Brian Laundrie’s Pinterest page and uncovered a few things that she deems as suspicious. However, there’s an account linked to his mother, Roberta Laundrie, and Gabby Petito linked to his.
PETS
pawtracks.com

10 telltale signs your cat is happy

Cats can naturally be quiet and independent, making it difficult to tell if they’re happy. If you have a new cat at home or have recently introduced a new pet, you might be worrying about how happy your cat really is. The good news is that cats actually send out all sorts of signs to let you know if they’re happy — or if they’re not so content. All you have to do is be able to recognize those signs. Knowing how to tell if your cat is happy can help you better understand how he feels, and you might even be able to tell if your cat is having a physical issue that might need some vet attention. Be sure to look for these 10 signs your cat is happy.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Martial Arts#Gps#Dwai
Daily Mail

Texas mother-of-two delivers her own baby in a gas station BATHROOM after assuming she just urgently needed to use the toilet

A Texas woman gave birth in a gas station bathroom stall after assuming her stomach discomfort was just an urge to use the toilet. Kaitlyn Fullerton, 22, and her husband Sergio Mancera, 24, were excitedly awaiting the arrival of their second child this summer but assumed they still had some time left while driving home from Victoria to Houston.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
southernthing.com

Watch this alligator climb a fence and then be afraid. Be very afraid.

We've seen the videos of alligators wandering up to homes and even ringing doorbells but until now we thought we were relatively safe inside our homes. Here are some of the strangest things y'all have received while trick-or-treating. October 26 | 2018. When we all think of trick-or-treating treats we...
ANIMALS
98.1 The Hawk

What Does A Blue Halloween Candy Bucket Mean?

One of the things that I LOVE about Halloween is taking my daughter, Tara around town for trick-or-treating. We really love going to Poplar Hill Estates where the "really big" candy is. She's old enough to drive herself so I think it's awesome that she still wants me to be her "Uber" driver on October 30th.
LIFESTYLE
TMZ.com

Tommy DeBarge from R&B Band Switch Dead at 64

5:41 PM PT -- Tommy's daughter, Marina DeBarge, tells TMZ … he also battled COVID-19 earlier this year, in addition to kidney and liver disease, but never complained about the pain and recovered from the virus. She says she even spoke to him Wednesday, not long before his death, and...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
HollywoodLife

‘Modern Family’ & ‘Cheers’ Star Shelley Long Walks Her Dog In Rare, First Outing In 2 Years

The actress took her adorable chihuahua out for a walk, after keeping out of the public eye since 2019, shortly after her final appearance on ‘Modern Family.’. Shelley Long took a comfortable stroll in Los Angeles earlier in October, in new photos released by DailyMail on Thursday October 21. The 73-year-old actress looked pretty content, as she wandered around with her dog nearby. The Cheers alum looked pretty casual, as she let her dog roam without a leash, as she sat down and relaxed while out for the walk. Check out the photos HERE!
LOS ANGELES, CA
Magnolia State Live

An Invisible Threat: 1 in 3 Mississippi women say they have stayed sober on night out for fear of drink spiking

Women are often told to “watch their drink” by prevention campaigns aiming to create awareness about being drugged or having their drink spiked. DrugAbuse.com, a leading provider of substance abuse treatment resources, surveyed 3,081 women across the country about their fears of having their drink spiked. The survey showed that out of the fear of potentially having their drink spiked, almost one-third (32%) of women in Mississippi said they’ve actively stayed sober on a night out, or stayed in altogether. This compares to a national average of 34%.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
KKTV

Poodle transformed into a skeleton by a Colorado groomer is why the internet exists

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A pup in Colorado Springs is stealing the spotlight this Halloween!. A standard poodle named Lyssa went from fashionista to a spooky skeleton thanks to a talented groomer in Colorado who runs “Mutt’Stache’s Mobile Grooming.” Emily shared the photo to a community Facebook group and Lyssa the poodle became an instant internet sensation.
COLORADO STATE
Anson Record

Anson Record

492
Followers
455
Post
49K+
Views
ABOUT

Anson Record

 https://ansonrecord.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy