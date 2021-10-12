CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

Southwest Airlines travel delays: Breaking down the flight disruptions

By Sydney Kalich
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sxJ5x_0cOcaAp900

What exactly is going on? Why did one of the nation's biggest airlines face such major delays, stranding millions aways from home? Here is what we know

Comments / 0

Related
cbslocal.com

Southwest Airlines Flight Delays, Cancellations Continue For Philadelphia Passengers As Airline Struggles To Get Back To Normal

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The lines and frustrations continue at Philadelphia International Airport as Southwest Airlines passengers try to navigate more delays and cancellations. As of Monday, two arriving flights have been canceled at Philadelphia International Airport, and about 365 have been canceled nationwide. “I am upset and frustrated,” passenger Jessica...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southwest Airlines#Breaking Down
Daily Mail

Southwest Airlines WONT fire unvaccinated staff: Workers who refuse the shot by December 8 deadline will be allowed to continue working as long as they wear masks and socially distance

Southwest Airlines is canceling a plan to put unvaccinated employees on unpaid leave if they don't get the shot before the December 8 deadline set by President Biden for federal workers. The rules apply to Southwest employees who have applied for but not yet received a religious or medical exemption.
LABOR ISSUES
Best Life

Another Major Airline Is Cutting Flights for the Next 2 Months

If you're planning to travel during the coming months, you're going to need to be prepared for a potentially stressful situation. That's not just because of the typical challenges that go along with moving through airports during the busy holiday season, but also because of the unique set of challenges wrought by COVID and its impact on the workforce. It's all combined to spell trouble for major airlines—and the passengers who depend on them—as carriers have had to eliminate flights from their schedules or face last-minute cancelations. Read on to find out about the latest airline making a significant change.
LIFESTYLE
CBS DFW

Southwest Airlines Scraps Plans To Put Some Unvaccinated Workers On Unpaid Leave In December

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Southwest Airlines is dropping plans to put unvaccinated employees who have applied for, but haven’t yet been approved or denied, a religious or medical exemption on unpaid leave starting in December. The Dallas-based carrier is a federal contractor and must comply with President Biden’s COVID Action Plan that includes a requirement that, unless they’ve have an official exemption, federal employees receive a COVID-19 vaccination by December 8. Southwest responded to CBS 11 News about the change with the following statement: “If an accommodation has not been reviewed or approved by December 8, the Employee will continue to work, while following...
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
AFP

Southwest to trim flights due to staff shortages

Southwest Airlines said Thursday that recent flight cancelations will cost the company $75 million as it confronts an ongoing labor crunch that has forced it to scale back capacity. Southwest reported profits of $446 million in the third quarter, attaining profitability with $763 million in US funds authorized by Congress to support airline jobs enabling the company to avoid a loss.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

'They are lying': Tucker Carlson claims the Southwest Airlines chaos was due to pilots and air traffic control going on strike in protest at vaccine mandates - despite the airline and union saying the walkout rumors are not true

Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Monday night claimed the Southwest Airlines chaos at the weekend was caused by pilots striking in protest against compulsory COVID-19 vaccines. The airline saw almost 2,000 flights cancelled, accounting for 23 per cent of their routes. Southwest blamed the weather, but was the only airline to face problems on such a scale - the second worst airline this weekend, American, saw two per cent of its flights cancelled.
TRAFFIC
Smart Life Tips

Code words for passengers when traveling

If you've ever boarded or sailed, you've probably heard the staff speak in a strange way. It's important to note that shipping company employees use special words and phrases that actually encode words in different situations. These coded messages can calm passengers and avoid panic.
country1037fm.com

Video: Scary Moment When An Attraction Crashes At The SC State Fair

I love the fair and most of the time everything goes off perfectly. You go there for the food, the games, the rides and the attractions. There was trouble at the SC State Fair recently and it was a scary moment for everyone who watched. I will go ahead and put your mind at ease, no one was hurt. It looks like the performer involved knew exactly what to do and when to get out.
ACCIDENTS
FOXBusiness

United exec warns passengers booking flights on airlines without vaccine mandates

United Airlines executives told investors Wednesday that customers should be wary of airlines that don't have vaccine requirements. During the third-quarter earnings call, the airline's executives, including CEO Scott Kirby, said that customers can "book with confidence" with United. The Chicago-based carrier has taken the strongest pro-vaccination stance among U.S....
INDUSTRY
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

3K+
Followers
542
Post
243K+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy