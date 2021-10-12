The Departments At Dayton’s Opens Next Month With 30 Vendors

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota has some pretty fine small cities to live in, according to a new study. WalletHub used five criteria to rank the country’s best small cities — affordability, economic health, education and health, quality of life and safety. Plymouth is the highest ranked Minnesota city, coming in at 39. Lakeville is ranked 42. Eden Prairie and Savage fall just outside the top 50. Plymouth and Lakeville both earned high marks for their affordability, with Lakeville in particular being the 20th most affordable small city, according to the study. Several other Minnesota cities appeared in the study, which ranked 1,322 cities total. Only cities with a population between 25,000 and 100,000 were considered. The No. 1 city on the list is Sammamish, Washington, which is about 20 miles east of Seattle. More On WCCO.com: ‘Best Small Cities In America’: 2 Minnesota Communities Make The Top 50 List Shipping Containers That Spent Weeks Aboard Ships Stuck At Ports Now Being Dumped In Nearby Neighborhoods ‘I Ran Downstairs And Was Able To Hold My Baby Boy’: Mother Of Hopkins Shooting Victim Says Son Died In Her Arms 23 Minnesotans Sickened In Nationwide Salmonella Outbreak Tied To Imported Onions

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO