Minneapolis, MN

The Departments At Dayton’s Opens Next Month With 30 Vendors

By WCCO-TV Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 9 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The long-awaited Dayton’s Project plans to open next month.

Starting Nov. 18, you’ll be able to shop at The Departments at Dayton’s. That will be a maker’s market made up of 30 vendors.

It will be on the first floor of the remodeled historic Dayton’s building on Nicollet Mall.

The vendors include Larissa Loden, Junita’s Jar, Pig’s Eye Pottery and Blue Heron Soap Company.

CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

