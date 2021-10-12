The Departments At Dayton’s Opens Next Month With 30 Vendors
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The long-awaited Dayton’s Project plans to open next month.
Starting Nov. 18, you’ll be able to shop at The Departments at Dayton’s. That will be a maker’s market made up of 30 vendors.View this post on Instagram
A post shared by The Dayton’s Project (@daytonsproject)
It will be on the first floor of the remodeled historic Dayton’s building on Nicollet Mall.
The vendors include Larissa Loden, Junita’s Jar, Pig’s Eye Pottery and Blue Heron Soap Company.
