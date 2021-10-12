CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
2021 Andalucía Masters Primer: History, TV, Field, Odds

By Kevin Reid
Pro Golf Weekly
Pro Golf Weekly
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MBBpI_0cOcZn0t00
Jon Rahm tees off on the 9th hole during day four of the Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters at Real Club Valderrama on June 30, 2019 in Cadiz, Spain. (Photo by Warren Little via Getty Images)

The Andalucía Masters is the second of a three-stop Spain swing as the European Tour’s 2021 season winds down.

Contested at Real Valderrama Golf Club on Spain’s southern coast, this will be the seventh edition of the Andalucía Masters.

The tournament headliner is world No. 1 Jon Rahm, a native son of Spain. He will be joined by fellow countryman Rafael Cabrera Bello, who took the Open de Espana last week in Madrid.

Other headliners include European Ryder Cup members Matt Fitzpatrick and Bernd Wiesberger, along with vice-captain Martin Kaymer.

The Skinny

Andalucía Masters

Tour Debut: 2010

2021 Season Week No:: 34 of 38

Dates: Oct. 14-17, 2021

Where: Sotogrande, Spain

Course: Real Club Valderrama

Distance: Par 71, 7,001 yards

Architect: Robert Trent Jones (1985)

Field: 126 players

Format: 36 cut/72 hole

Purse: €3,000,000

Winning Share: €333,330

FedExCup/OWGR Points: 34

Defending Champion: John Caitlin

How to Follow the Andalucía Masters

TELEVISION: Thu-Fri: 6 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; Sat-Sun: 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. (GOLF Channel)

Links: Website | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

History: Andalucía Masters

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Kessx_0cOcZn0t00
Sergio Garcia celebrates with the trophy after winning the Andalucia Valderrama Masters for the third time at Real Club Valderrama on October 22, 2018 in Cadiz, Spain. (Photo by Warren Little via Getty Images)

The Andalucía Masters is an old but new event on the European Tour, contested at the venerable Valderrama Golf Club on Spain’s southern coast.

This marks the seventh installment of Spain’s “Masters” tournament.

The event, however, can trace its roots back to the former Volvo Masters which was contested at Valderrama for a couple of decades, eventually ending in 2008. Two years later, in 2010, the “Masters” returned to the same venue, but with Andalucía as the title sponsor. Graeme McDowell won the 2010 title.

Native son Sergio Garcia took home the trophy the following year (2011) but due to government budget cuts, among other political issues, the 2012 competition was removed from the European Tour’s schedule.

The new Masters tournament returned in 2017 with Garcia successfully defending his 2011 title. He went on to “three-peat” in 2018.

History: Tournament Names

  • Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucía Masters (2019-21)
  • Andalucía Valderrama Masters (2017-18)
  • Andalucía Masters (2011)
  • Andalucía Valderrama Masters (2010)

History: Winners

2020: John Catlin (+2)

2019: Christiaan Bezuidenhout (-10)

2018: Sergio Garcia (-12)

2017: Sergio Garcia (-12)

2011: Sergio Garcia (-6)

2010: Graeme McDowell (-3)

History: Records

  • Low Score: 272 (-12) Sergio Garcia (2017)
  • Course Record: 62 (-9) Bernhard Langer (1994 Volvo Masters)

The Course: Valderrama

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=438i80_0cOcZn0t00
The 4th green during the first round of the Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters at Real Club Valderrama on Sept 3, 2020 in Sotogrande, Spain. (Photo by Octavio Passos via Getty Images)

The Valderrama Royal Club is one of the best known golf clubs in all of Europe. Located in the Andalusia region of southern Spain, a few miles from Gibraltar, Valderrama is considered one of the most revered and challenging golf courses in the world.

Robert Trent Jones designed the then “Sotogrande New” in 1974. Jaime Ortiz-Patiño purchased the course in 1984, and immediately hired Jones to reconstruct “his masterpiece.” The redesign was completed in 1985 and renamed “Valderrama.”

Valderrama has played host to the Ryder Cup (1997), the Volvo Masters, the World Golf Championships, the Andalucía Masters, and the Open de España.

The signature hole is No. 4, a 564-yard par five known as “La Cascada.” The picturesque hole ends with a smallish two-tiered green built alongside a rocky ledge of cascading water which flows into a greenside pond.

The Field

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GPNEh_0cOcZn0t00
Rafa Cabrera Bello celebrates victory at The Open de Espana at Club de Campo Villa de Madrid on Oct 10, 2021 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Jose Manuel Alvarez / Quality Sport Images via Getty Images)

Reigning U.S. Open Champion Jon Rahm headlines the field in his native country. Two of the 26-year-old’s seven European Tour victories have come on Spanish soil, and Rahm now has his sights on capturing another home title on one of Europe’s most-renowned golf courses.

In his last appearance at Valderrama in 2019, which became the first course on Continental Europe to host the Ryder Cup in 1997, Rahm finished runner-up to Christiaan Bezuidenhout.

Joining Rahm will be compatriot, and newly minted Open de Espana champion, Rafa Cabrera Bello, who last teed it up at Real Club Valderrama in 2016.

Other marquee names include Adri Arnaus, Matt Fitzpatrick, Thomas Pieters, Martin Kaymer, Bernd Wiesberger, Robert MacIntyre, Shubhankar Sharma, Eddie Pepperell, Victor Perez, Thorbjorn Olesen, Chris Wood and Min Woo Lee, among others.

Journeyman Javier Ballesteros will also tee it up at Valderrama – the very same hallowed grounds where his iconic father Seve captained the European Ryder Cup team to victory in 1997.

Top-5 Betting Favorites

1. Jon Rahm (3-1)

2. Matt Fitzpatrick (12-1)

3. Bernd Wiesberger (18-1)

4. Adri Arnaus (25-1)

4. Martin Kaymer (25-1)

4. Thomas Pieters (25-1)

Field: Rank and Odds

Andalucía Masters | Real Club Valderrama | Sotogrande, Spain | Oct. 14-17, 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32AW0f_0cOcZn0t00
Martin Kaymer plays his shot on the 17th hole bunker during day 2 of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship at Abu Dhabi GC on Jan 22, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, UAE. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

Headlined by two-time major winner Martin Kaymer, the Mallorca Golf Open will be contested October 21-24, 2021 at Golf Santa Ponsa in Mallorca, Spain.

The tournament is intended to be a one-off event and is the first European Tour event to be played in Mallorca since the Iberdrola Open in 2011.

2021 European Tour Schedule

  • 10/21-24: Mallorca Golf Open
  • 11/04-07: Portugal Masters
  • 11/11-14: AVIV Dubai Championship
  • 11/18-21: DP WORLD TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP

