CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Think your drive-thru orders are taking longer lately? You’re right.

By Tribune News Service
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tanasia Kenney, The Charlotte Observer (TNS) If you find yourself waiting longer at the drive-thru only to end up with something other than what you ordered, you’re not alone, according to a new study. A 2021 SeeLevel HX report on fast-food drive-thrus found that service times are slower this year,...

www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

This Is the Most Hated Fast-Food Chain In the World, New Data Shows

The court of public opinion that is Twitter can make or break just about anybody, fast-food giants included. Whether they're being praised for their latest product launches or criticized over the latest ad campaign, fast-food chains provoke some of the strongest reactions, both good and bad, on social media. The...
RESTAURANTS
Indy100

McDonald’s worker reveals three secrets about drive-thrus

A McDonald’s worker has shared three little-known facts about the fast food chain in a viral TikTok.New Zealand McDonald’s worker @charlton.a’s video will make you think again before saying anything private in your car while you’re waiting for your food at a drive-thru. The TikToker revealed that, when you’re in the drive-thru, the workers can apparently “hear everything”, even when their microphones are off. @charlton.a #mcdonalds #nz #fyp ♬ original sound - Xb up He also said that their cameras take a “mugshot” of you so they know which order is yours. You can also...
RESTAURANTS
EatThis

Taco Bell's Upcoming New Item Is Already Stirring Up Major Controversy With Customers

When Taco Bell announced the Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco as the next mashup creation coming out of its Innovation Lab, the news raised a few eyebrows. As excited as we were to hear there'll be more opportunities to feast on fried chicken, it felt like Taco Bell was taking a step in an extremely mainstream direction. The ensuing "is it a taco or is it a sandwich" debate was just a cheap ploy to pass off a pretty classic crispy chicken sandwich (fluffy bun, fried white-meat chicken, creamy sauce) as something that doesn't stick out like a sore thumb on a Mexican fast-food menu. It felt like Taco Bell was making a major detour from what it does best and that it took the Chicken Sandwich Wars bait to the detriment of its own unique identity.
RESTAURANTS
Best Life

Chick-fil-A Customers Are Outraged That the Fast-Food Chain Is Doing This

From its signature "my pleasure" mantra to helping push a customer's car to the gas station, Chick-fil-A and its employees have a reputation for going above and beyond for customers. In fact, this fast food chain was recently voted best in customer satisfaction for the third year in a row in a 2021 Newsweek survey. But despite its success with fast food consumers over the years, Chick-fil-A has recently come under fire for a decision that has upset even its most loyal devotees. Read on find out what has Chick-fil-A customers so riled up that they've filed a lawsuit.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Food Restaurants#Drive Thru#Food Drink#The Charlotte Observer#Seelevel Hx#Arby#Mcdonald#Taco Bell#Hardee
EatThis

McDonald's and Popeyes Are Offering Free Food Right Now—Here's How to Get It

Two fast-food biggies are currently getting generous with free food. McDonald's will be showing appreciation for those raising America's future generations with a free breakfast giveaway. Anyone that works in a school, including teachers, administrators, and other school staff, will score a breakfast on the house if they head to their local McDonald's and show a work ID.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food Service
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
KFC
NewsBreak
Burger King
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
EatThis

11 Secrets Arby's Doesn't Want You to Know

If you enjoy big beef sandwiches and tasty fried sides, you're probably a fan of the fast-food chain Arby's. And, as most people who love going out to eat, you might know that many restaurants have secret menu items, menu hacks, items to avoid, and even a best time to order. And the same can be said about beloved fast-food chains.
RESTAURANTS
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Drive-Thru

When Fort Taco (8106 Manchester Road; 314-647-2391) first came on the scene, what seems like ten lifetimes ago, it introduced St. Louis to the “puffer,” an overstuffed, deep-fried-to-a-golden-brown flour tortilla pouf that straddles the line between perfectly flaky-crisp and pillow-soft. It was a revelation, as were Fort Taco's enchiladas, known lovingly as “enchees,” filled with potatoes, cheese and peas and topped with an ancho chile sauce, and its decadent tamales. Staff also managed to translate warm hospitality through a drive-thru window. Now, seven years into its run, the restaurant has not wavered from the quality it delivered when it first began, still serving up excellent Tex-Mex fare from its original (and only remaining) Brentwood spot. That you can roll through this fast-food masterpiece and still be as mesmerized as you were the first time you tried it is a rare joy. It's the mark of a true culinary gem that, no matter how you package it, has made its delicious mark on the way we eat. —Cheryl Baehr.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Wide Open Eats

The Top 6 Best Fast Food Chili To Order at the Drive-Thru

When the craving strikes for chili, we don't always have time to shop for the ingredients in addition to busting out the crockpot for hours of simmering. Comfort food, like a big bowl of chili, usually takes time. The good news is that many of this great country's fast food places offer some damn good chili. Whether you hit the drive-thru or take a chili break inside one of these fast food chains, your craving will be satisfied. Hamburgers are delicious but it's nice to use a utensil every now and then. Put on a scarf, stare wistfully out the window and smile while enjoying some of the best fast food chili out there. Winter Is Coming.
RESTAURANTS
marketplace.org

You do want fries with that: Wendy’s and Google bet on drive-thru AI

Wendy’s — home of the Frosty and the four-cornered burger — announced a deal Tuesday that caught our eye. The fast-food chain is partnering with Google Cloud to transform the drive-thru experience as you know it. As in, voice-recognition software that takes your order directly to cooks, avoiding the whole...
TECHNOLOGY
utv44.com

Mobile's GreekFest returns with drive-thru menu full of your favorites

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile's GreekFest begins Thursday October 14 in midtown Mobile. As was the case last year, the celebration is being limited to drive-thru food pickup only. Your favorites are still on the menu- among them, grecian chicken, spinach pie, gyros, greek salads and much more, as well...
MOBILE, AL
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
54K+
Followers
53K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy