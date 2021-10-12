CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Matt Amodio’s history-making ‘Jeopardy!’ run ends

By Nexstar Media Wire, The Associated Press
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U4JWO_0cOcYNIK00

NEW YORK (AP) — All good things must come to an end and Matt Amodio’s historic run on “Jeopardy!” did just that on Monday’s show, leaving the Yale doctoral student with 38 wins and more than $1.5 million in prize money.

Amodio failed to answer the Final Jeopardy! clue correctly and came third on Monday’s show, his streak cut short by new champion Jonathan Fisher, an actor originally from Coral Gables, Florida.

Amodio finished No. 2 on the all-time consecutive wins list behind only Ken Jennings with 74 wins. He won a total of $1,518,601, which puts him third on the all-time non-tournament cash winnings list behind James Holzhauer ($2,462,216) and Jennings ($2,520,700).

‘Jeopardy!’ champion Matt Amodio crosses $1 million mark: ‘This is just a childhood dream’

“l know going into every bar trivia game that I play that I’m going to come in with a little intimidation factor. But also, I just like the badge that it represents. As somebody who prioritizes knowledge and knowing things, this is really a good one to have following me everywhere,” Amodio, a fifth-year computer science Ph.D student at Yale University, said in a statement.

He became known for starting all of his questions with “What’s…” instead of using suitable alternatives such as “Who is…,” an unorthodox approach that made some longtime viewers groan.

But it was within the quiz show’s rules and, as Amodio explained, helped him limit any “unnecessary moving parts” that might undermine his effectiveness.

What became known as the “Amodio Rodeo” proved a welcome distraction for the quiz show and its producer Sony Pictures Television, which saw its effort to replace its late and beloved host Alex Trebek founder.

The original host of ‘Jeopardy!’ had a big problem with how the game is currently played

Sony turned to guest hosts Mayim Bialik and Jennings after its original pick for the job, “Jeopardy!” executive producer Mike Richards, exited the show following the disclosure of his past disparaging podcasts remarks about women and others.

Sony has said it was resuming its search for a permanent host.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 0

Related
CinemaBlend

Former Jeopardy Champ Shares Not-So-Positive Thoughts On Mayim Bialik And Host Debacle

2021 has been a year like no other for Jeopardy! fans, who have witnessed quite a bit of chaos in the aftermath of beloved host Alex Trebek's death in late 2020. With its celebrity-filled quest to secure a new permanent host featuring its share of ups and downs, Jeopardy! has faced a ton of criticism in recent months, tied largely to all things Mike Richards and Mayim Bialik. And the board-jumping former champion Arthur Chu is among those with less-than-glowing remarks about the daily game show.
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Michael Strahan makes candid comment about career change

Michael Strahan is there to wake everyone up with the latest news headlines on Good Morning America in the week, but before his daytime TV career, he was a sporting hero. The dad-of-four was in a nostalgic mood over the weekend as he watched back a montage of him playing for the New York Giants with his former teammates.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Florida State
WWD

Media People: Harris Faulkner, Fox News Channel Anchor

Early in her career, Harris Faulkner was known as “disaster girl” for her innate moxie as a breaking news reporter. Her work at a string of local stations in Greenville, N.C., Minneapolis-Saint Paul and Kansas City netted her several Emmy Awards and in 2005, a brief tenure on a national show — the now-defunct infotainment program “A Current Affair,” which was produced 20th Century Fox.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Trevor Jones Dies: ‘Millionaire Matchmaker’ Contestant Was 34

Trevor Jones, a contestant on Millionaire Matchmaker who also appeared on CNBC’s The Profit, has died at 34 years of age, according to his friend and business partner Travis Lubinsky. Lubinsky said Jones died on October 9, “from a sudden Vascular Ehlers Danlos Syndrome event.” According to the Mayo Clinic, “Ehlers-Danlos syndrome is a group of inherited disorders that affect your connective tissues — primarily your skin, joints and blood vessel walls…People who have Ehlers-Danlos syndrome usually have overly flexible joints and stretchy, fragile skin.” Vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, according to the clinic, “can cause the walls of your blood vessels, intestines...
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Tawny Kitaen's cause of death revealed

Video vixen Tawny Kitaen's cause of death has been revealed. Kitaen, known for her roles in a number of ‘80s music videos, died on May 7. A spokesperson for the Orange County Sheriff’s Department in California confirmed to Fox News on Wednesday that the star's cause of death was dilated cardiomyopathy. The manner of death was ruled natural.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mayim Bialik
Person
James Holzhauer
Person
Mike Richards
Person
Ken Jennings
Person
Alex Trebek
Variety

Fox News Draws Late-Night Comedy Crowd With ‘Gutfeld!’

Fox News has drawn a big crowd for years with shows that skewer liberals and the perceived excesses of the left. Now the cabler is seeing strong returns for its experiment with Greg Gutfeld as host of a comedy-oriented 11 p.m. hour that blends roundtable discussion, sketches and Gutfeld’s pointed monologues in a “Daily Show”-meets-“Politically Incorrect” format. Recent episodes have featured Gutfeld and guests railing against familiar culture war topics like “wokesters” questioning traditions in math, the concept of gender fluidity and a defense of Joe Rogan in his fight with CNN. “I haven’t seen a doctor get that traumatized since my last...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

How Rachel Maddow, Robin Roberts and Other TV Anchors Are Pivoting to Compete in the Streaming Wars

The job of the modern TV-news anchor may have less to do with TV as information junkies get their fixes and facts from a wider array of media venues. The days of watching a popular anchor like Dan Rather solely on a broadcast program like venerable “CBS Evening News” are quickly fading. The rise of streaming video has created new opportunities for journalists and the venues they fill with content. With that in mind, Endeavor’s WME talent agency, one of the industry’s largest, is giving new thought to how to serve a wide array of clients that include ABC News’ Robin...
TV & VIDEOS
wrestlingrumors.net

WATCH: Controversial Wrestling Star Returns After Hiatus

Welcome back. Wrestlers are a unique form of athletes as you can see them stepping in and then back out of the ring almost out of nowhere. While mainstream athletes tend to stick around straight through their careers, some wrestlers start and stop at various points. It can make for some surprising returns, and that was the case again this weekend when a star came back.
WWE
Indiana Daily Student

Black Voices: Dave Chappelle is a relic, it's time to retire him

Editor’s Note: this piece contains strong language. Dave Chapelle is a sellout. His latest stand-up special for Netflix, "The Closer," is his last one for a while, according to him. Good, he should spend some more time working on better material. The comedian is famous in recent times for his...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sony Pictures Television#Yale University#Ap
CBS LA

Netflix Employees Stage Walkout In Hollywood Over Dave Chappelle Special

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Dozens of Netflix employees and their supporters staged a walkout Wednesday in Hollywood to protest the transphobic comments made by Dave Chappelle in his latest comedy special released earlier this month by the streaming giant. People rally in support of the Netflix transgender employee walkout in Los Angeles, California on Oct. 20, 2021. (Getty Images) The walkout and protest took place at around 10:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of Vine Street, a few blocks from the Netflix building at Sunset Bronson Studios off Sunset Boulevard. “We value our trans colleagues and allies, and understand the deep hurt that’s...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Best-Selling Celebrity Memoirs: Billy Porter Joins the Ranks

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Some people’s lives are so extraordinary it would feel remiss not to memorialize their stories on the page. When it has a real-life Hollywood ending, even better. Some of the most captivating celebrity memoirs have been published in the last couple of years, with many making their way to the top of dozens of best-seller lists. The latest to join the ranks is Billy Porter’s...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jeopardy!
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Computer Science
Variety

Byron Allen’s Entertainment Education Came From the Giants at NBC

Entertainment mogul Byron Allen’s résumé lists Fairfax High and USC as the Los Angeles educational institutions of his formative years. Not to diminish their importance, when you hear Allen describing his youthful days when his single mother “couldn’t afford daycare” and plopped young Byron down at NBC where she worked, it’s quickly obvious that Allen had the world’s greatest showbiz teachers in the halls of a network television production center. The list of mentors Allen encountered and learned from at an early age includes Bob Hope, Johnny Carson, Freddie Prinze, Flip Wilson, Redd Foxx, George Burns and Dean Martin. “As a...
EDUCATION
GoldDerby

‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: Who is Pepper?

“The Masked Singer” season 6 continues to introduce new Wildcards into the competition. The October 6 episode brought us the first appearance of Pepper, who competes as part of Group A. Three of the original five celebrities contending in this group have been eliminated: Octopus (NBA All-Star Dwight Howard), Mother Nature (actress Vivica A. Fox) and Pufferfish (singer Toni Braxton). The two remaining original members of Group A — Bull and Skunk — have already been joined by two Wildcards (Baby and Hamster). We’ve figured out who is hiding in those costumes (scroll down for those names) and are willing to...
TV SHOWS
Variety

Stephen Colbert’s ‘Late Show’ Will Launch Podcast Counterpart

If you didn’t watch last night’s “Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” you’ll still be able to listen to it. The CBS late-night program will launch on Monday a “showcast” that will be called “The Late Show Pod Show With Stephen Colbert,” essentially an “audio lift” of the linear program. The podcast will hosted on Spotify’s Megaphone, and will be made available to advertisers via the Spotify Audience Network. “The podcast space is growing exponentially, and it proves that audiences are consuming their content in a variety of ways across platforms that serve their needs,” said Chris Licht, the executive producer of “The...
TV SHOWS
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

1K+
Followers
642
Post
191K+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy